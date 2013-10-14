Boston Red Sox rooters like my colleagues Jonathan Cohn and Ryan Kearney were probably too excited about their team’s come-from-behind victory last night to notice a striking similarity between the photo of the game-tying grand slam and a famous Flemish painting.

In the painting, “Landscape with the Fall of Icarus,” the sixteenth-century painter Pieter Bruegel depicts a harbor landscape with a ploughman, shepherd and fisherman in the foreground, and the ships and harbor in the background.

If you look closely at the waters in front of the largest ship, you’ll see the legs of Icarus, who flew too close to the sun, plunging into the sea, where he drowned. But you have to look closely, and all you see are his legs.