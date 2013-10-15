Sonny Corleone





“On one side we have Sonny, the hotheaded, impulsive, shoot-now-take-names-later son of Don Corleone. On Capitol Hill, he personifies the tea party followers who would rather die on principle than live to win a later day.” –Kathleen Parker, The Washington Post

Osama Bin Laden

"That would be Ted Cruz, the Texas senator who grabbed headlines by speaking for 21 hours against Obamacare. Cruz is neither Michael nor Sonny but the star of his own movie. He’s Ted bin Laden — the guy who hands out suicide vests and then goes to lunch." –Kathleen Parker, The Washington Post

The Jacobins

"No doubt, Boehner would prefer not to have to contend with such a mess. But he's already dealing with a historic muddle caused by his own Jacobins." –David Corn, Mother Jones

The John Birch Society

“When Robert Welch and his John Birch Society continued to allege that establishment conservatives were in cahoots with the Soviet Union, Buckley essentially ejected them from the conservative movement….The question is whether the conservative movement of today will remember that lesson.” –Christopher Parker, The Monkey Cage

Joe McCarthy

“I think it’s important because it’s the only comparable time since Joe McCarthy we’ve had this in the Republican Party.” –Carl Bernstein, “Morning Joe.”

Occupy Wall Street

“Achievable results, even reasonable demands, are irrelevant. What the revolution needs is fearless consistency. Movement conservatism, meet Occupy Wall Street.” –Michael Gerson, The Washington Post

Poujadists

“With the rise of the Tea Party, America’s version of Poujadism, the party’s populist wing has sought to exercise more control, and in opposing the Affordable Care Act it has found its latest rallying cry.” –John Cassidy, The New Yorker

Conservative American Republicans

“So we don’t have to look any further than our own past to find exact cognates for today’s movement to the right. The fever won’t break, because it’s always this high.” –Adam Gopnik, The New Yorker

Major T.J. "King" Kong

“End game is Ted Cruz riding nuclear bomb while waving confederate flag” –Jason Cherkis, Huffington Post (on Twitter)

with reporting help from Mimi Dwyer, Alec MacGillis, and Marc Tracy