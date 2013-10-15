Would the changes now under consideration represent major, fundamental changes to Obamacare? It wouldn't appear so. Republicans, convinced of the potential for fraud in Obamacare, have called for verification procedures that might have truly hobbled the new exchanges (the majority of which, as you might have heard, aren't running that smoothly now). But the provision in the Senate deal sounds more innocuous: It would call for the Secretary of Health and Human Services to certify that adequate verification processes were already in place, or something like that, with the Inspector General providing some kind of subsequent audit. The law should satisfy that criteria already, for reasons Judith Solomon of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities explained over the summer.

The situation with the reinsurance tax is a bit more complicated. The tax applies to the operators of insurance plans—including employers who finance their own benefits, unions that run their own plans, and insurers who sell policies to smaller companies or indivdiuals. The fee is $63 per policy and, over the three years it is in place, would generate $25 billion of revenue. A portion of that, $5 billion, simply helps offset the cost of the Affordable Care Act's coverage expansion. But the other $20 billion will create a special fund, designed to reimburse those insurers that end up attracting an unusually high number of people with serious, expensive-to-treat medical conditions. The timing here is important: It coincides with the imposition of new regulations, prohibiting insurers from charging higher rates or denying coverage to people with pre-existing conditions. The tax is meant to help mitigate the initial impact.

As TNR's Alec MacGillis noted earlier today, changes to the reinsurance tax—like changes to the device tax—would be a reminder of the power lobbyists have wielded in this debate. The employers and unions who must pay the tax have complained about it, saying the extra cost will force them to reduce benefits or pass along higher premiums. Meanwhile, Democrats on Capitiol Hill have been eager to help the unions, which help support their campaigns and are worried that Obamacare's regulatory changes could weaken the "Taft-Hartley plans" some of them run.

In theory, altering the reinsurance tax could also deprive insurers of the money they were expecting to offset the cost of beneficiaries in worse health. If that were to happen, insurers might react by raising rates next year. But—again, based on what sources are saying—the plan here is to push collection of the tax back by one year, but to start paying out the money at the outset and leave the duration at three years. (In other words, the tax would pay out in years one through three, but be collected in two through four.) If so, the ultimate impact on government finances and on insurers might be negligible.

That's a lot of "ifs" and "coulds"—again, the terms are all pretty fuzzy and, apparently, still in flux. But that's the nature of these deals. We'll know more soon enough. And, of course, the bargain could change before passing the Senate and then the House—if, indeed, it can pass those chambers at all.