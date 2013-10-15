But I understand why people love Portnoy, because I love Bridget Jones, the third installment of which comes out this week. It is obvious humor reliant on bodily jokes, and I adore it. Actually, to clarify: Just as with Portnoy, to an outsider, it can be broad, and cartoonish. To someone who recognizes herself in it, the arrows couldn’t be aimed more subtly and perfectly and hilariously. When I read the first two Bridget Jones books, I was a teenager, not a city-dwelling Singleton and yet, still, I felt a kinship. She’s a heroine as Portnoy is a hero. They are both comforting in their caricature, giving young readers permission to understand that certain preoccupations will not end with adolescence.

Now, I’m not arguing that Roth and Helen Fielding ought to occupy precisely the same space in the literary pantheon. But their themes are not entirely dissimilar. Like Alexander Portnoy, Bridget Jones is both repulsed by and obsessed with her sins—in her case, more alcohol and calorie-based than sexual. She swills chardonnay with abandon then goes to the gym to repent, or self-flagellates in her version of a therapist’s office, a diary. Her most searing sexual humiliation, which made me shake with laughter and empathy in the way no meat-related masturbation ever could, was the moment the grandmotherly shapewear she’d put on to become more shaggable was exposed to the man she’d taken home to shag. Her parents, like Alexander’s, are constantly needling her (in this case, to be married). And while Portnoy might be an “emotional fuckwit,” she’s attracted to them. Just as Portnoy is shot through with obvious Freudian references, Bridget Jones is one long tip of the bonnet to Jane Austen. I don’t think I’ve ever laughed so hard at the printed word as I did the first time I read the section of Edge of Reason in which Bridget (a TV journalist) interviews Colin Firth—who in fact plays Bridget’s love interest Mark Darcy in the movie version— in great and painful detail about his wet-shirt scene in the BBC’s rendition of Pride and Prejudice. (There is now a statue erected to memorialize that scene.)

And Bridget, like Portnoy, is fascinated by the cultural other she both longs for and fears becoming. For her, it’s Smug Marrieds. She worries that every interaction with attractive members of the opposite sex will end in embarrassment, and they frequently do, a self-fulfilling prophecy. She is, despite her blonde and breezy exterior, neurotic to the core. If Portnoy so famously put the id in yid, Bridget puts the oy in goy.

I’m steeling myself for the new Fielding book, which appears after a long hiatus in Jones-world. When I first heard about its existence I began babbling excitedly about The New Republic’s coverage at my desk. My work pal asked—not cruelly—if people would really care. The next week, there was a copy of Bridget Jones on his desk, so that he might understand women.

Still, the premise doesn’t leap out to me as immediately appealing. Bridget, now in her fifties, is widowed, and has to deal with online dating. You can practically hear the editor yelling Internet buzzwords and sales-goals at Fielding. Couldn’t we have just skipped straight to the inevitable Nancy Meyers movie version? Roth didn’t make us check in on middle-aged Portnoy, ensconced in a nice five-bedroom in Teaneck, with two kids in college and a raging crush on the young wife next door. But there is potential. In some ways, the particular-to-women humiliations and hopes that Fielding writes about are only heightened in middle age. Bridget at 50 could be v.g. comedy indeed.