The framing of the book suffers because of Steiner’s uncritical view. She takes as a given that wanting to have children is “a biological craving” and that Rhonda’s “mad, burning desire” for children is innate. This isn’t a proven fact. As David Barash, a professor at the University of Washington and the author of Strange Bedfellows: The Surprising Connection Between Sex, Evolution and Monogamy, wrote in an email, “There is in fact no clear scientific evidence that women (or men, as well) possess a biological urge to reproduce, totally independent of culture.” Steiner’s gender essentialism is distracting and unnecessary. She writes that a woman’s “eggs are tricky and temperamental…Some might say like women ourselves.” The Wiles’ story is meaningful enough without this padding, and Steiner should have trusted the reader to be empathetic to their struggle without overselling the case.

Speaking of overselling, while Steiner packs the book with a lot of fascinating data about women’s bodies and history about the fertility industry, she also lards on unnecessary information, which sometimes ends up being unintentionally amusing in its obvious excess. Reading The Baby Chase, you learn that 10 to 12 percent of couples are infertile. You discover that blocked tubes, polycystic ovarian syndrome and low sperm count are common causes of infertility. You hear about the first legal surrogate in the US, a woman who called herself Elizabeth Kane and gave birth to a baby created from her egg plus sperm from another woman’s husband in 1980, earning $10,000 in the process. But you also learn that India produced some of history’s earliest astronomers and mathematicians between AD 100 and 900, and that in the city of Orlando, where the American Society of Reproductive Medicine held their sixty-seventh international convention, you can buy underwear with your favorite Disney character on it.

The book’s treatment of Elizabeth Kane reveals one of the biggest problems of The Baby Chase’s pro-surrogacy stance: Steiner does not spend enough time with the surrogates themselves, and tends to side with the intended parents whenever she discusses legal issues that have arisen in disputed surrogacy agreements. Kane ended up turning against surrogacy and became an advocate for the National Coalition Against Surrogacy. Steiner speculates that this happened, in part, because “Kane received no support or counseling and had no peers to comfort her” after she gave birth. But maybe even with counseling, Kane would still have regretted becoming a surrogate. Steiner doesn’t seriously consider this.

Steiner only offers glimpses of how difficult surrogacy can be for the women carrying the Wiles’ babies. Though Gauri, who gave birth the Wiles’ twins (a different Indian surrogate gave birth to their older son), is mentioned throughout the book, her discomfort with being a surrogate only gets a few pages toward the end of The Baby Chase.

Gauri, who has a “shy, pretty smile,” and became a surrogate because her family could barely afford to eat, was troubled when she heard the twins’ heartbeats. She turned her head away during ultrasounds. She wanted a c-section so the birth would feel more like an operation. But Steiner immediately undercuts her descriptions of Gauri’s ambivalence. They are flicked away by quotes from Dr. Anita Soni of Hiranandani Hospital: “The surrogates are emotionally well-prepared” for the experience,” the doctor says. “Look, their lives are hard. They are tough women, even at eighteen or twenty. All slum women have already faced far greater disenchantments than giving up a baby they already knew they would give up.”