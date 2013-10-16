It is by now well-documented that Dave Eggers’s brutal takedown of digital culture has very little interest in the real logistics of digital culture. Jessica Winter at Slate may have put it best: “The Circle sometimes reads like a satire of NASCAR in which all the cars are played by freight trains.” Felix Salmon wrote in a column for Reuters that “Eggers strays so far away from verisimilitude that his book barely even feels like satire.” Eggers himself went on the record to proclaim that he did not “read any books about any Internet companies, or about the experiences of anyone working at any of these companies.” Also: “I’ve never visited any tech campus, and I don’t know anything in particular about how any given company is run.” He neither Tweets (to be fair, two Tweets since 2009) nor has a Facebook page. So here are some of Eggers’s most egregious misreadings of technology:

1.) What an “operating system” is: “Ty had devised the initial system, the Unified Operating System, which combined everything online that had heretofore been separate and sloppy—users’ social media profiles, their payment systems, their various passwords, their email accounts, user names, preferences, every last tool and manifestation of their interests.”

But actually: Operating systems are computer software (a la iOS and Windows) that manage system tasks and resources, not a way to assemble all your favorite digital tools in one place.

2.) Barriers to entry: In The Circle, as soon as technologies are birthed, they immediately take over the world. A program called TruYouth that involves a tracking device inserted into children is an instant blockbuster: “In the states where we’ve been testing the program, there’s been an almost 90 percent drop in all crime, and a 100 percent drop in child abductions.” And then there’s the massive “operating system” at the heart of the novel, TruYou: “Though some sites were resistant at first, and free-internet advocates shouted about the right to be anonymous online, the TruYou wave was tidal and crushed all meaningful opposition,” Eggers writes. “TruYou changed the internet, in toto, within a year.