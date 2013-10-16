It looks like the Republican extortion campaign of 2013 is about to end, not with a bang but with a whimper. And the whimper is going to come from the Speaker’s office.

John Boehner spent Tuesday trying, one last time, to rally his caucus behind a proposal that would force Democrats to give up something in exchange for funding the government and avoiding default. But, with President Obama refusing to negotiate under such circumstances, and with pollsters detecting rising outrage with Republicans, Boehner was no longer asking for much. He’d given up seeking big changes to the president's health care law, which was the original purpose of the shutdown, and he’d dropped the idea of getting major cuts to spending and entitlements. Instead, Boehner and his allies had decided to resurrect the “Vitter amendment,” a measure that would have effectively cut the pay of congressional staffers by taking away their employer contribution for health insurance.

As it turned out, nobody was too interested. Conservative Republicans liked the Vitter amendment, but they weren’t going to support a bill that didn’t have a more substantial impact on Obamacare. Democrats, for their part, weren’t going to lend votes for a bill that was so obviously mean-spirited and unnecessary. (TNR’s Alec MacGilllis has the backstory if you want it.) By afternoon, it was clear the bill couldn’t pass. Boehner cancelled the vote and, soon enough, aides began conceding the obvious to reporters: The House was done. Politico’s Jake Sherman got an email from a Republican aide: “Time to roll over.”

And that’s where things stand as of Tuesday evening. Senate leaders Harry Reid and Mitch McConnell are meeting again, finalizing the deal they started negotiating over the weekend. Their bill will fund the government through January, raise the debt ceiling enough to last through February, and set up new bipartisan discussions on the budget. It will include what looks like a cosmetic Obamacare adjustment: Requiring the Secretary of Health and Human Services to certify that the new insurance marketplaces could verify the incomes of applicants. But it will not change the program in any fundamental way.