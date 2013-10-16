@Dantalion_ in this case US Rep Rex Barnett, as we mentioned in the beginning. We loathe rape but mixed with corruption & injustice = Op. — Anonymous Operations (@YourAnonCentral) October 15, 2013

The Kansas City Star spoke to Rex Barnett, who said he has deliberately stayed out of the case. Whether or not he meddled in the case is a question for investigators; but that detail was lost in yesterday's storm, when Anonymous repeatedly referred to him as a current representative, despite the fact that he left office in 2002.

Maryville is shaping up to be another Steubenville in a number of ways, though there are of course important differences, like the fact that there's no explicit justification for why the charges against Daisy's assailants were dropped. The city, where neither Paige nor Daisy live anymore, is now under a heightened security alert due to all of the attention. Jezebel's dispatch from Steubenville last month painted the picture of a town marked by its sinister depiction in the press, where residents feel they are collectively regarded as culpable for the rape of a 16-year-old by two high school football players that occurred there in 2012. Maryville, rightly or not, is being targeted in a similar manner. The Nodaway County website is down, which Anonymous seemed to slyly take responsibility for on Twitter (though the glitch could also be due to other connectivity problems). Daisy’s mother has said that she knows other girls in town were also assaulted by the same group of boys involved in Daisy’s case, but they have not come forward because they are frightened of facing the same kind of public backlash that Daisy did. Barnett has unsurprisingly become a public target, as is evident on his university’s Facebook page.

All this, and still nothing has actually happened to further Daisy's case. The prosecuting attorney reiterated his decision not to reopen the case yesterday, and Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel said that neither he nor the town had any role in the sexual assault investigation, nor in a more recent investigation looking into the cause of a fire that burned down the Coleman's former Maryville home. "This is a small community where everyone knows their neighbors, and caring for and protecting those around you are common practice, not the exception to the rule," said McDanel.

In its attempt to expose injustice, Anonymous has also undertaken the "public lynching" that the prosecuting attorney told KCUR he had sought to avoid. As the Maryville Daily Forum put it, “many folks in this town appear to be experiencing a different emotion. Fear.” But if officials investigate the dropped charges against Barnett and even reopen the case, you'll be hard pressed to find anyone outside of Maryville who doesn't think Anonymous deserves some of the thanks.