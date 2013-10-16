On Capitol Hill, senators Harry Reid and Mitch McConnell are frantically working to negotiate a deal before the government shutdown becomes a government default. A few blocks away, in the Rayburn House Office Building, a small group of U.S. representatives is occupied with what Doc Hastings, chairman of the Natural Resources Committee, has decided is an equally pressing task: Scrutinizing every barricaded road, traffic-coned scenic view, and chained-off Porta Potty in the National Park Service’s shut-down system.

“We are living in a Kafka novel!” shouted Democratic Representative Gerry Connolly. With the government on the brink of disaster, “we’re having a hearing to pillory [National Park Services Director Jonathan] Jarvis.” He added caustically: “Imagine [the Republicans’] shock that there would be consequences—that their favorite place to picnic would be closed!”

Other Democrats on the committee are making it equally clear that if they must be cast in this political theater, they’ll play their parts with the absurdity they deserve. “Our national parks system is, surprisingly, part of our national government, which you shut down,” Representative Peter DeFazio told his Republican colleagues. “If you want to know who’s responsible, let me show you.” Then he held up a mirror and panned the room.

Since the shutdown began, the parks—and, in particular, the august memorials in Washington, D.C.—have become the right’s favorite symbol of President Obama’s mean-spiritedness. Conservative commentators took to calling the blockades on the National Mall “barry-cades,” a play on the president’s nickname. That sentiment, and Hastings’ allegations, are captured in the title of today’s hearing: “As Difficult as Possible.” The Republican caucus contends that Obama and Jarvis have blocked off public lands with as much ostentation as possible to emphasize the impact of the shutdown. In his testimony, Hastings declined to follow this circular piece of logic back around to its head, which is, of course, that if Obama can use the shutdown for leverage, it must be because it is not his fault to begin with.