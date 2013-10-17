Miller's activity on behalf of imprisoned artists finds its artistic counterpart in his generosity toward his competitors in the theater, many of them in another kind of exile. He writes a warm tribute to Tennessee Williams in 1984, in the midst of Williams's decline in public affection. He expresses admiration for Mamet and for Albee, especially the latter's Three Tall Women. Twice arraigned for indecency himself, he defends Karen Finley against her Tartuffian congressional critics ("Anyone who covers herself in chocolate needs all the support she can get"). He praises younger writers such as Robin Alan Baitz and Christopher Durang. He maintains a soft spot for Pinter, despite his increasingly rabid anti-Americanism. And he expresses great admiration for Sartre, despite his unapologetic Marxism and often clumsy didacticism. (Sartre's The Condemned of Altona was surely written in imitation of Miller, and Sartre was responsible for the ideologized screenplay of the French film of The Crucible.)

It is regarding Miller's remarks about the theater, in both the essays and the interviews, that I sometimes find myself in disagreement with him. I applaud his recognition of the deep sentimentality in the optimism of Wilder and Saroyan. I share his belief that Lee Strasberg was more interested in creating television and movie personalities than versatile theater actors, and that his influence on Marilyn Monroe, whose minor comic talents he invested with absurd pretensions, was less than felicitous. I have experienced the same chagrin as Miller over the fact that most actors prefer the high pay and easy hours of film to the rigors of the stage. (Not all, of course: many continue to make considerable sacrifices for their art, and Miller is full of admiration for the talent and the commitment of Dustin Hoffman in a revival of Death of a Salesman.) And of course I welcome his eloquent complaints about the use of theater as mere entertainment (he calls Broadway in its present state "a surreal Coney Island").

But Miller's tendency to judge drama largely by its political content has led him until very recently to underestimate Beckett, along with what he once called "the whole absurd department." Despite his calls for a subsidized theater, he never seems to have shaken his conviction that plays have to be produced on Broadway to acquire any significance (or profit.) And despite his liberal socialist leanings, he continues to consider plays the exclusive and unalterable capital of the playwright. (He once threatened suit against The Wooster Group for daring to produce an unauthorized version of The Crucible.) Although he admires Brecht, Miller certainly doesn't agree with his comment that "in literature, as in life, I do not recognize the concept of private property."

Miller is correct to dispute the charge that he is a realist who lacks poetry. But there is no question that most of his plays exist so as to advance an argument. When Gussow notes how many times lawyers appear in his plays, Miller responds, "Law is a metaphor for the moral order of men." Kazan once suggested that Bernard in Death of a Salesman, who pleads a case before the Supreme Court, was a stand-in for his author. Pleading a case certainly seems to be one of Miller's major theatrical and literary functions. For this writer, the personal may be the political, but seldom does the political shade into the personal.

It may be that Miller never experienced the messy eruptions that spill into the laps of most of us, but in these pages he rarely reveals any inner secrets. One feels a similar reserve in his characters: John Proctor in The Crucible, Eddie Carbone in A View From the Bridge, Quentin Compson in After the Fall, and even Willy Loman all seem to have more significance as political and moral signifiers than as individual sufferers. Few of his characters ever escape their author's control to achieve a life beyond their dramatic function, as Falstaff escaped Shakespeare and Mother Courage escaped Brecht. The bigamous hero of Miller's recent A Ride Down Mount Morgan displays a non-political private life that the author refrains from judging, but he is a rare bird. Only his comic characters—notably Solomon in The Price—share this freedom, for comedy, like lunacy, is the expression of the unaccommodated man.

With his preternatural sense of dignity, Miller always manages to protect his privacy, even when he is responding as honestly as he can to Gussow's probes into the secret areas of his life. (Miller's otherwise engrossing autobiography, Timebends, though never less than forthcoming, comes across more like a statesman's memoir than like the confessions of a Rousseau or a Gide.) There is one moment in Conversations With Arthur Miller, however, when we get a glimpse of the inner man, and it has to do with food. Gussow has brought the playwright to Union Square Cafe, where Miller orders a "marvelous hamburger," advising the waiter, "Without telling anybody, put a little bacon in it. Maybe you got a tomato, sliced tomato." When the meal comes, he reminds the waiter, "Just don't tell anybody." Miller at this moment brings to mind the invalid Joseph Cotten confined to a wheelchair in Citizen Kane, trying to wheedle a cigar out of the reporter interviewing him without letting his nurse find out. It's a small moment, but it's a precious one.

Asked by Gussow what his legacy will be, Miller modestly replies: "Some good parts for actors." His legacy will no doubt consist of considerably more than that. The photographs on the cover of Echoes Down the Corridor show Miller's progress from a handsome, raw-boned young man for whom the future seems limitless to a balding, smiling, sad-eyed skeptic who has experienced the best and the worst that America has to offer. ("I don't know where to do the next play" is one of his most sorrowful commentaries on the American theater—the play was Resurrection Blues, and it was done at the Guthrie to mixed reviews.) That he has managed to keep his equilibrium and his equanimity on our crazy national cultural roller coaster is a tribute to his stubborn endurance. A true public intellectual, he leaves not just a legacy of powerful plays, but also a shining moral example unmatched in American theater.