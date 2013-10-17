The latest Stallone/Schwarzenegger action flick, unimaginatively titled Escape Plan, seems intent on reminding people that Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger still exist. With the exception of The Expendables and its sequel, which both limped to good international box office totals, Stallone hasn’t been in a hit movie in two decades. Arnold Schwarzenegger hasn’t had anything resembling a blockbuster (minus the third Terminator film) since 1996’s Eraser. The good old days were a long time ago. Indeed, one wonders whether these two dinosaurs realized that they signed on for a bizarrely left-wing movie with very little fighting or gunplay.

Both men made their names in a different political era. Stallone followed up the early Rocky movies by making a number of right-wing action films, most notably the Rambo series and Cobra (1986). (After several Americans were released by terrorists in Lebanon, Reagan exclaimed, “Boy, I saw Rambo last night. I know what to do the next time this happens.”) Schwarzenegger’s films were less explicitly political, but he was a walking NRA-endorsement with a macho image who campaigned for Republicans. (Schwarzenegger, of course, eventually went beyond mere campaigning for others). But action movies changed: rather than Schwarzenegger and Stallone (and lesser specimens like Chuck Norris, Dolph Lundgren, and Steven Seagal), Matt Damon and Tom Cruise began to inhabit brainer heroes. Audience appetite for mindless brawn seemed to disappear almost entirely.

Escape Plan tries to cope with this reality by making Ray Breslin, the prison security expert played by Stallone, a deep-thinking, cerebral protagonist. Breslin is not to be confused with Ray Quick (Stallone’s character in The Specialist (1994)), or Ray Tango (Stallone’s character in Tango & Cash (1989)). This is especially confusing because Tango also found himself in prison, as did Frank Leone (Stallone’s character from Lock Up, also 1989). Stallone was, similarly, sent away in Demolition Man (1993), Judge Dredd (1995), First Blood (1982), and Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985).

Given that Stallone’s facial expressions and demeanor don’t change much from one film to the next, the viewer can be forgiven for thinking that Stallone himself has real knowledge of prison life. Ray Breslin certainly does. According to a colleague, he “possesses a unique set of skills.” Not only did he (literally) write the book on how to secure a prison, but he spends his life escaping from maximum security facilities. (We glimpse one of his ludicrous escapes in the opening scene, which (SPOILER ALERT) he accomplishes with some chocolate milk). He makes a good living because the federal government pays his team of private contractors to identify security gaps. This works well enough until he is sent to a state-of-the-art facility, which appears to be run by the American government in coordination with a number of foreign countries. In reality, however, it is presided over by evil warden Jim Caviezel, who knows Stallone’s identity but has his own reasons for wanting to keep him there permanently.