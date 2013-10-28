If Joe Biden really wants to get the most out of his time as vice president, he should sign a development deal instead of forming an exploratory committee. On television, the Naval Observatory is the hottest real estate since Melrose Place—far more popular, even, than that mansion over on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The evidence is everywhere, from the networks to Netflix. On “Scandal,” the Christian conservative veep Sally Langston (Kate Burton) exists in near-open enmity with libertine president Fitzgerald Grant (Tony Goldwyn). On Netflix’s “House of Cards”—spoilers for this and other shows ahead!—the ambitious Rep. Frank Underwood (played by Kevin Spacey) earns, at last, an appointment to the vice presidency. The vice president on “Homeland,” William Walden (Jamey Sheridan), defines an aggressive U.S. foreign policy. (He’s eventually killed as revenge for a drone strike.) And on HBO’s “Veep,” Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s pharmaceutical-popping Vice President Selina Meyer gasps for any press attention she can get. Meanwhile, Biden himself turns up as a consistent punchline on “Parks and Recreation,” where he’s the apple of civil servant Leslie Knope’s eye (he even made a cameo).

“I don’t think the public is necessarily aware of or puts great import in the vice president, his staff, or who they are,” said Charles Burson, who served as chief of staff to Vice President Al Gore. “That doesn’t mean within the White House they are without influence. But it gives writers a lot of leeway.”

These characters’ levels of power differ wildly, from Dan Quayle-like blundering (“Veep”) to Dick Cheney-like manipulations (“Homeland”). What they all have in common—and what the vice presidency offers television writers in comparison to the presidency—is a ready-made psychological profile. In every case, the vice president is something of a loser–sometimes literally, as TV veeps tend to be chosen by the president only after losing in the primaries (a process that “Veep” cleverly depicts in its opening credits). And their struggle to exert power over—or lay claim to—the oval office is palace intrigue at its best. On “Veep,” Meyer is scheming her run to succeed the president who beat her in a primary; on “Homeland,” the late Walden was already actively running. “Scandal”’s Langston is a malign force, threatening to turn the public against the president. And we can presume that, on “House of Cards,” a potential Vice President Underwood won’t be sated.