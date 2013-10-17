I just can’t fathom the justification for these types of fluctuations. PPP said, explicitly, that it did not believe the 2014 electorate would be this diverse.

And it has a real effect on their polls: If PPP had used the August weights for its October poll, Nunn would have trailed by 6 points. Deal would have led by 10 points if PPP used the August weights for its October poll. And obviously, it was in PPP's interest to avoid both of those outcomes. Rather than show either Nunn or her opponent clearly ahead in the Georgia Senate race, as they would have needed to if they had held the racial composition of the electorate constant at either October or August levels, PPP showed two dead-heats. In the gubernatorial contest, PPP reported that Deal’s standing had faltered after bad news coverage, but much of the change was just due to changes in the racial composition of their sample.

As far as I'm aware, the only good explanation is PPP's willingness to use the self-reported vote from the 2012 election, which Jensen says informs how PPP determines the racial composition of its samples. But Jensen said they only use the 2012 vote in one direction: to correct for overly liberal samples. That explanation is not consistent with the changing racial composition of PPP’s Georgia polls: If PPP only used the 2012 vote to correct liberal samples, and PPP believed that the racial composition of the electorate would be less diverse than it was in 2010, as they said on Twitter, then they should have published a poll with the racial composition of the August survey and a larger Romney advantage in the self-reported 2012 vote.

On the other hand, PPP’s Senate release doesn’t even include a question about the 2012 election. Now, as we’ve learned, that doesn’t mean they didn’t ask the question and use it—since they deleted nearly all of the 2008 election questions from their 2012 surveys. Referring to those 2012 surveys, Jensen said that they deleted the question to avoid Republican criticism. If that were true in this instance, it would mean that their survey showed Obama doing even better than he did in 2012. That would be highly inconsistent with PPP’s stated use of the self-reported 2012 vote; it would be far more consistent with the possibility that PPP was weighting toward a desired result or party ID.