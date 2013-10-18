For someone who just presided over a 16-day shutdown of the federal government that cost the country an estimated $24 billion and sent his party’s public standing plunging to historic lows, John Boehner is basking in surprisingly mild reviews. He’s earning fulsome praise from Tea Party Republicans who are grateful that he let them play out their string as long as they did, he’s getting vocal backup from his longtime business-class allies, and he’s getting a pass even from sane conservatives who decry the whole shutdown and default-flirtation gambit but minimize Boehner’s role in it. Writes Ross Douthat: “The fact that both conservatives and moderates have mostly rallied around him after this ignominious showing suggests that at some level, they understand the impossibility of what was being asked of him, and recognize that the caucus rather than the Speaker bears the primary responsibility for this fiasco.” If things continue in this vein, we may need to build a memorial on the Mall to the beleaguered yet heroic Speaker, for protesters to storm the next time Republicans decide to shut down the National Park Service.

Am I alone in finding this all a bit much? Yes, I understand what Boehner was up against in his own caucus—members newly arrived from the business of, say, birthing foals who thought that failing to raise the debt ceiling would “bring stability to world markets.” And yes, I grasp the logic in the argument that he needed to let the shutdown gambit play out a while to let his most obstreperous members see with their own eyes how counter-productive such an approach was, to make them feel that they had been heard by their leader and thereby not only maintain his position but reduce the odds of further foolhardy ventures in the future.

But anyone making this argument needs to make it really airtight—needs to be able to explain why it was necessary for Boehner to let this whole charade drag out as long as it did, rather than cutting it off earlier with a vote on a relatively clean continuing resolution and debt ceiling hike similar to what we ended up with this week. It’s not enough just to say that Boehner would have been “weakened” by allowing House Democrats and a few dozen Republicans to pass such a package. Weakened how, with what consequence? If there would be an insurrection against him, who would lead it, and would he really have the votes? This assessment would have the added benefit of holding up to scrutiny the many non-nihilistic members of the House Republican caucus who deserve to be critiqued as much as their leader. Would they really have failed to vote for a crisis-ending package earlier in the process? Would they really not have stood up for him in the event of an insurrection in the ranks?

The argument for the actual outcome as painful but necessary needs to be airtight because it needs to justify the staggering cost of the 16-day shutdown. Not just that staggering aggregate economic toll, but all the millions of points of impact that represents—the young mother seeing her last-hope cancer trial at the National Institutes of Health put on hold, the first-time homebuyers watching their closings go up in smoke, the Alaskan king-crab shipping fleet left stalled in ports in the midst of their peak season. And, yes, the corrosive increase in cynicism and scorn about our political system across the spectrum that the shutdown engendered.