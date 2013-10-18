Now we know: the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court bounces a quarter of the government’s applications for surveillance orders. This according to statistics released this week by the court’s chief judge, Reggie Walton, in a letter to Senator Patrick Leahy, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. It also turns out the FISA Court is tougher on the government’s applications for orders designed to get foreignintelligence sitting on U.S. circuits than are the federal courts with respect to government applications for traditional wiretap warrants, which are mostly directed against U.S. citizens and permanent residents. But you wouldn’t know that from the media, because the media haven’t reported it.

Here’s the story.

You’ve probably read 20 or more times that the FISA Court approves more than 99 percent of the government’s applications for foreign surveillance orders. What few media have mentioned—and none has emphasized—is that the court often bounces applications and demands modifications before approval. It does so precisely because the application process is not adversarial and secret. As Judge Walton noted, the 99 percent figure does “not reflect the fact that many applications are altered prior to final submission or even withheld from final submission entirely, often after an indication that a judge would not approve them.” Those of us with inside knowledge have long known, and publicly said, that the FISA court scrutinizes the government’s applications with special care, but the data to prove it have been missing. Now we have them.

But the media have not reported an obvious comparison. How many federal and state applications for search-and-seizure warrants are modified before being granted? How many are denied? Knowing that would tell us a lot about how tough the FISA court is on the government.