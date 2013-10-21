In The New York Times Book Review this Sunday, Jennifer Szalai and Mohsin Hamid tackled the following question: 'Where is the Great American Novel by a Woman?' As Szalai writes:

“Great,” in the context of the American novel, is so often supposed to convey both merit and magnitude, and for some reason our lists of celebrated chroniclers have skewed conspicuously male: DeLillo, Pynchon, Bellow, Mailer and Roth, to name just a few contenders. Toni Morrison may have received top honors in the Book Review’s 2006 lit-world poll of “the single best work of American fiction published in the last 25 years,” but it was hard not to notice how, out of a final tally of 22 nominees receiving multiple votes, Morrison’s “Beloved” and Marilynne Robinson’s “Housekeeping” were the only books by women.

After laying out this undeniably true premise, however, Szalai stumbles. For starters, there are two separate issues which she seems to conflate. The first is why these discussions tend to skew male. The second is whether these discussions have any value. Szalai answers the second question as follows:

So do Beloved and Housekeeping qualify as Great American Novels? We could marshal arguments for and against, or dig up books by women that have been underappreciated or forgotten, but it seems to me that answering the question so directly is evasive and, ultimately, a waste of time.

Here's the thing: labeling something "The Great American Novel is supposed" to be fun. It's supposed to be a game. It's supposed to start enjoyable conversations and debates. To label it a "waste of time" is to take the whole thing much too seriously. If Szalai is merely trying to explain that these conversations tend to be male-centric, fine. But then why not list a few books that she thinks should be considered? How much fun would it be to have intellectuals and writers weigh in on this question rather than debating the category? Instead, we get passages like this one:

I also wonder what purpose is currently served by an ideal that originated in the 19th century, at a time when American identity was still being forged in the shadow of the Old World and the Civil War. Instead of the Great American Novel, maybe we should be talking more about our Great American Fixation, the insistent desire to find the book that tells us who we are. How we define that search — what counts, what doesn’t — has said as much about “the American soul” as any novel that’s supposed to do the same.

The second part of this passage may be correct, but do we really have a "fixation" on the subject? To talk about the higher purpose of literary games is to miss the point.