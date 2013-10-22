When Thomas P. Campbell was tapped to lead the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2009, he came across as a quieter, more self-effacing sort of museum director. Campbell—or “Tapestry Tom,” as his colleagues called him, as he is a specialist in textile arts—was not a wheeler-dealer with proven fundraising skills. At just 46, he’d never led a museum or even a museum department. But he was a scholar, with a scholar’s concerns. “In an age of instant media and visual overload,” he told the Guardian soon after his appointment, “there is something profoundly nourishing to the human soul when you come face-to-face with an object.”

This was not the man who strode across the Met’s small stage with an open-necked shirt and a Madonna-style wireless microphone headset on Saturday, emceeing a budget-busting revival meeting-cum-variety show called TEDxMet. This all-day event, held in the museum’s auditorium, featured artists, curators, a couple of scientists, and one moronic comedian delivering prewritten spiels against a glowing version of the Met logo. The Met billed the conference as “the launch of a whole new way of thinking about the Met and its collections.” It would be a pity if that were true, since this weekend’s exercise in digital hucksterism ran against everything that Campbell, we’d thought, was eager to defend—and against everything that the Met does best.

What went down under that giant neon M? I am happy to report that nobody propounded a scheme to topple Bashar al-Assad through still-life painting or suggested that an Alexander McQueen frock can show us how to end the climate crisis. There was one pop neuroscience talk, since this was TED, after all. But mostly things were pretty tame. A few Met curators, who have clearly grown gifted at these soft-core lectures after years of seducing donors, performed stump-speech recitations. A decorative arts curator told a few goofy stories about ancien régime vases, and Andrew Bolton, who organized that blockbuster McQueen exhibition, rattled off a few platitudes about the late British designer while standing in front of glossy installation shots.

These curators’ interventions were not especially insightful; in everything but production design they were a lot like standard weekday lectures, and indeed the audience of TEDxMet seems to have consisted of Upper East Side doyennes as much as social media interns. Still, at least the curators knew a thing or two. I cannot say the same about the unbearable comedian who, in and among jokes about twerking and “boobs and booty,” decided to make a few observations about art, despite the fact that the word “fresco” was beyond her faculties. “Paul Cézanne painted fruit outside of a bowl,” she wheezed, “and for this crime he was beheaded.” Comedy gold, people!