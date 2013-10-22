Lynne Truss, in her book about punctuation a few years ago, set the tone for the latest pedants' revolt when she referred to “the justifiable despair of the well educated in a dismally illiterate world." According to this argument, it all started to go wrong in the 1970s “when teachers upheld the view that grammar and spelling got in the way of self-expression.” Sticklers long for a “golden age,” typically 40 or 50 years ago, when everyone knew their grammar and all was right with the world. For Truss, who is about my age, the last generation who she says “knew how to write” were at school in the 1960s.

The problem with this theory is that it's a myth. I attended a highly regarded English grammar school, one of the top 10 percent in my county who passed the 11-plus in 1964. I was put in the A stream—30 boys, out of an intake of 180. Of the 30, although we all more or less scraped through English Language O-level, many took little interest in grammar; English Language was not even an option at A-level. So that's perhaps a dozen 16-year-olds in each year—15% of an elite school—with a good grasp of grammar.

Yet we are expected to swallow the idea that standards were so high in all schools, including those to which the 11-plus failures had been consigned, that everyone emerged with a sound knowledge of written English—including the greengrocers, who knew where to put the apostrophe until suddenly in the 1970s “trendy teachers” conspired to deprive them of this ability.

I believe the gerund-grinders know full well that many, perhaps most, people finished their education in the “golden age” with barely adequate formal writing skills. I don't think Gove much cares about that majority; it is telling that his unpleasant sidekick, Dominic Cummings, bemoans money wasted on education: genetics determines children's fate, and most teachers are mediocre anyway, so why bother? When traditionalists talk about going back to rote learning and memory tests, they know this will benefit only a small proportion of children. Populist language books, meanwhile, condemn the great unwashed as “stupid” or “illiterate.”

There's no evidence that overall standards are worse than when Truss and I were at school. Jean Aitchison, a distinguished English language professor at Oxford, says: “Tut-tutting complainers sometimes behave as if a golden age existed, when everyone penned elegant letters and read widely. Yet this is unlikely … More people can read and write than ever before.”