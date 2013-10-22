On Monday, Commentary editor John Podhoretz released the eight-minute tribute/parody video to Dick Cheney, which the magazine showed earlier this month at an honorary roast of the former vice president. The video, written by David Burge, whose @iowahawkblog Twitter feed reliably mixes conservatism and humor, is okay. There are a lot of jokes about Cheney’s love of guns, though none about the time he shot a friend in the face. Nor were there “war crimes” jokes—our loss I guess! Commentary paterfamilias Norman Podhoretz steals the show—seriously, the guy’s got timing—as a folk-club impresario who gave young Dick a chance: “I figured, feh, what the hell, let him sing.”

The video pretends to be a “Behind the Music” re-telling of the life and times of Dick Cheney. But apparently the reference to the classic VH1 program, which I was all ready to say ended its run in 2005 but actually is still on the air, was too much for some of the Twitterati: “BREAKING: Young BuzzFeed staffers not only don’t remember the 60s, they have no idea what ‘Behind the Music’ was #getoffmylawn,” tweeted Podhoretz.

But he buried the lede. “Behind the Music,” which reached the heights of its popularity and cultural prominence roughly a decade ago, was actually by far the most up-to-date reference in the eight-minute tribute, which stands as nothing so much as impeccable evidence that, even today, neoconservatism remains committed to a bizarrely rearguard action against the excesses of the 1960s.

The video’s conceit is that Cheney is Bob Dylan: a Midwestern strummer turned Greenwich Village folkie turned gone-electric superstar. (Lynne Cheney is cast as Joan Baez.) Except it only tells a small part of the Dylan story, tellingly ending in 1968, when Dick and Lynne drop out and start an “anti-Communist ashram” (there is then a 30-second epilogue that brings us up to date)—the equivalent to Dylan maybe-getting into a motorcycle crash and receding from public life in 1966.