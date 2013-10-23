Americans today vacillate over national security and government power. We want an effective intelligence community, but we don’t want too much surveillance or collection. We want to rein in the NSA, but we also wax outraged when it does not connect the dots. We want to capture the enemy, but we want to close Guantanamo Bay. We want to kill the enemy, but drone strikes make us uncomfortable. The further we get from the September 11, 2001 attacks, the less tolerant we are of strong government actions to prevent future attacks—except when something like the Boston marathon bombing happens, when we immediately want to know why the government did not do more and know more.

Our vacillations are honorable, and they are also very old. The Father of the Constitution, James Madison, himself went back and forth over the course of his long career—as Founder, as opposition leader, and then as President—about how security should inflect the powers we invest in government. In Madison’s vacillations, we see fascinating prototypes of our own.

As part of the Virginia delegation to the Constitutional Convention in 1787, James Madison was one of the most vocal supporters of a strong Union. Both behind the scenes in the years leading up to the Convention, as well as during the bitter debates of the Continental Congress, Madison maintained that a robust federal government and a successful Union were inextricably linked. One of the key motivations animating his desire to strengthen the government was his concern about security. He was wary of humiliation by foreign powers, and worried that absent stronger central leadership, the states would continue warring with one another—as they were apt to do over issues of commerce—leaving countries like Spain, France, and England to exploit the divisions between them. Madison believed that if America was to comport herself effectively abroad, she would have to speak with one, unified voice. She would also have to defend herself if she were invaded by foreign powers. During the Virginia Ratifying Convention on June 16, 1788, Madison elaborated: “[W]here is the provision for general defence? If ever America should be attacked, the states would fall successively. Where is this power to be deposited, then, unless in the general government, if it be dangerous to the public safety to give it exclusively to the states?”

The young country also faced no shortage of domestic security concerns. During the federal convention, Madison made the case that the country had to be able to suppress insurrections and preserve internal stability. He pointed to violence in Massachusetts at the time and the existence of slavery as evidence that a minority could overpower the majority if it so desired. All of this, in his judgment, necessitated greater federal power.