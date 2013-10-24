Because of the range of the narrator's attentions, Mating manages to be many kinds of novel at once. Chiefly, it is a sexual comedy, of course, but it is also an academic satire, on the Lucky Jim level, despite the bush-bound status of the narrator. You cannot hear her say, "He had toothpicks with him and handed me some proleptically," without also hearing the patter of jargon that falls on the university these days. When she begins to fear, in Tsau, that she is losing Denoon's attention, she reacts instinctively, i.e., academically:

I was going to lose Denoon because I wasn't acting intelligently.... And I was failing to understand [him] because the situation of trying to learn while I was in the act of living with him recapitulated my difficulties in absorbing material in lecture settings as opposed to absorbing material from a text, from something I could reread and underline.

By the time things have gone this far between them, she is so cathected, to use a word of her own, toward Denoon that she decides "to cull and put together under the right headings everything I had on Nelson so far," to turn him into a text, from which she quotes abundantly during the course of her story. "This," she adds, "did not seem bizarre to me in any way." Denoon's equally instinctive decision to absent himself for a time on the pretense of business is, under the circumstances, proleptic.

At the novel's end, as she tries to decide how to read an ambiguous phone message from Africa, possibly from Denoon, the narrator has taken herself firmly in hand. "I've done what I do best," she says, "made an academic study of myself centering on the last two years, made myself a field of academic study with only one specialist in it."

I have been praising the narrator of Mating as if she, rather than its author, were responsible for the book. But that is how reading the book feels: as if you were looking directly down the coal-chute of the narrator's mind, where everything is mediated so thoroughly by her training that, in true academic fashion, it feels third-hand, though it is no less comic for being so. Immediacy, for her, is a dirty word. When emotional self-knowledge fails her, she blames it on the shortcomings of her discipline. "Basically the reason I don't know why I felt the way I did," she explains, is because unfortunately we don't know what we are, anthropology notwithstanding, even though the reason I clutched anthropology to my bosom was because I believed that academic disciplines did what they said they were doing rather than being hotbeds of dominance behavior where disagreeing on the simplest point gets you into a Gotterdammerung with somebody or his disciples."

The only mistake on the author's part is Tsau, the magical, matriarchal village in the Kalahari. It is not quite utopia, but it takes almost as much explaining as utopias usually do. Every structure in the village—social, architectural, financial, mechanical—needs describing, and it falls, of course, to the narrator to do it. This squanders her abilities. She is fascinated by Tsau, and yet to her (a woman with no reason to love the mater in matriarchy) its ideological attractions are faint compared with those of Denoon. You pause often to admire the ingenuity that has gone into inventing Tsau, but it is the author's ingenuity showing through at last, as something completely distinct—manifestly clever—from the brilliantly self-defining idiom of the narrator's voice.

And it is in the sections of the novel set in Tsau that it occurs to you to wonder whether Norman Rush, who has ingenuity to burn, has not in some way taken sides himself, whether this woman's attentions do not, somehow, start to feel like an onslaught. In Tsau's world of non-aggressive, rather distant women, portrayed by the imposing woman who says to Denoon, "I revere the level of argument you impose on others," there is only one significant male. As Denoon withdraws himself from Tsau and from the ever-widening inquiries of the ever-probing narrator, you wonder whether he is not exchanging winks with the novel's only other significant male, its author.

In the end Denoon withdraws more completely than he means to. On his way to Tikwe, to start a sister village to Tsau, he suffers an accident, alone, in the Kalahari, and experiences a vision that leaves him nearly mute, caught up in the kind of transcendental raptness that gives the narrator gas. It had been an axiom of their relationship that "intellectual love is for the secular mind, because if you discover that someone, however smart, is—he has neglected to mention—a Thomist or in Baha'i, you think of him as a slave to something uninteresting." Suddenly Denoon is that someone. He retreats into a silence toward which, the narrator is well aware, she had been driving him with her "too concentrated and cathected soundings re the books in his life," but to which he is also assisted by eleven days alone in the Kalahari with broken limbs, watching death come nearer and nearer. To the narrator, Denoon's new sense of spiritual communion with the universe ("Consciousness is bliss," he says) is nearly unforgivable. Back in Gabarone, she unloads him on a beautiful young woman named Bronwen ("People were arranging what they had to do so they could rest their eyes on her ... I was nothing despite my superior bosom") and returns to the United States, where life is "like being stabbed to death with a butter knife by a weakling."

During her last days in Tsau, while she is pondering whether to go off into the Kalahari in search of Denoon, the narrator suffers what she would call a regression re anthropology. It dawns on her that throughout Africa the watchers are really the watched. "I am mentally asking you not to surveil me," she imagines saying to the residents of Tsau in her distress, "which is the most boring thing you can either do or be subject to. All over the world in the privacy of their huts anthropologists are turning up their hands and saying this is boring." After she had found Denoon, when he is being his most cryptic, she quotes Denoon to himself: "Thought looks into the face of hell and is not afraid. That was you, wasn't it, from Bertrand Russell?" But her point is that thought looks into the face of hell and is not bored.

The heroism of her search for love was premised upon the gigantic contours of Denoon as he was, before he fell into the banality of bliss. She scaled Denoon like an Alp and was enlarged in so doing, until she, not he, was the hero. The note of lamentation in the narrator's voice at the end of the novel does not resolve itself; it is scarcely lamentation at all. ("I can get sex. My celibacy is known and is highly exciting to certain oaves on my periphery.") The note of lamentation remains suspended, ironic, in hope perhaps that Denoon's desert epiphany is but one more tactic on his part, one more way of being "so famously sardonic! So heretical!" It remains suspended because Mating is a modern comedy, which ends not in marriage, the solid reckoning of love, but in the merest possibility of love's continuance.