At a University of Richmond forum in October, the Macker, as his many, many friends have nicknamed Terry McAuliffe, told of all the good he’d do for the great state of Virginia. His opponent for governor, Republican state attorney general and all-around crackpot Ken Cuccinelli, had gone first, and now it was McAuliffe’s turn on stage. McAuliffe has long legs and long fingers and long vulpine features that he manages to make appear golden retriever-ish. As he fielded questions from the moderator on alternative energy and school reform, he clicked his pen compulsively—open-and-shut, open-and-shut—and feinted dramatically at note-taking, as if desperate to set down the big ideas filling his head. It wasn’t clear that he ever actually formed a full word. (From where I sat: No, not even close.) His answers, though, were smooth and expert. McAuliffe takes notes everywhere he goes lately, as The Washington Post has cheekily pointed out. Terry, the eager student of Virginia, has become an obvious trope. And yet he keeps scribbling away.

In just a few weeks, if the polls are to be believed, McAuliffe is going to win the race and will shortly thereafter be clicking his pen open-and-shut, open-and-shut as he signs new state laws. This is a surprising development. It’s not just that McAuliffe is the consummate Washington insider, Clinton vintage, embodying so much of what some people find gross about the subspecies. Or that parts of his private-sector experience look not unlike crony capitalism, with ethical questions continuing to haunt GreenTech Automotive, the electric-car company he ran. It’s that it has always been impossible to imagine the proudly skin-deep McAuliffe in a serious job. When Al Franken ran for Senate in Minnesota, he worked to show voters that, even though he was an electoral virgin and he had once made a very regrettable movie called Stuart Saves His Family, he in fact had deep thoughts on governing. When Terry McAuliffe fake note-takes, that’s the real Terry McAuliffe. Rarely has a would-be elected official been so ardent in his lack of earnestness.

Friends and paid associates (the lines blur) insist that McAuliffe has always loved talking the ins and outs of policy and was frustrated at his lack of input as merely the man holding the biggest sacks of cash. Four years ago, McAuliffe was knocked out of his first gubernatorial campaign in the Democratic primary, and you only run twice, they say, if you really care about the people. It’s all a good story to fund-raise by.

But there’s another explanation for his motivations that has been making the rounds. It goes this way: McAuliffe, who made his fortune in banking and real estate very young, got into political cash-grabbing around the same time as another self-made Virginia millionaire, telecom titan Mark Warner. The two always competed over who brought in more bucks. Warner, though, carefully built local connections throughout the 1990s and, after a failed run for U.S. Senate in 1996, was elected governor in 2001. Padding the coffers of that ultimately successful campaign was one of McAuliffe’s to-dos during the years he spent as Democratic National Committee chair. Warner went on to become a senator and a darling of the national party, mentioned as a possible member of a presidential ticket. The contrast had to sting, and suddenly McAuliffe could see himself running and winning, too.