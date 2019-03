According to his wife, as relayed to the New York Times' Ashley Parker, it would be an awful lot like a job interview:

Their first date was at a bar called the Bitter End, and it lasted for hours as her young suitor, Mrs. Cruz recalled with a laugh, “asked me a lot of questions about my background, my goals in life, my 10-year plan, my 20-year plan.”

At least he didn't filibuster.