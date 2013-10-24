One issue that came up in Thursday’s House hearings on healthcare.gov is the government’s decision, in the middle of September, to require that people create new accounts before browsing insurance plans. It's possible (although not certain) that this design decision contributed to the site’s problems, particularly in the early days. Account creation is a particularly complex process, one that has given the federally run website fits. Particularly in the first few days, people trying to use healthcare.gov frequently got stuck on the first few screens and never made it to subsequent steps in the process—like applying for financial aid and picking plans.

This decision has become a source of great controversy, with conservatives arguing it was a last-minute effort to deceive the public. At the hearings, Congressman Cory Gardner from Colorado accused the Administration of trying “to hide the real cost of Obamacare to the American people.” Morgan Griffith, a Republican from Virginia, said it was a “political decision.” Based on the tone and redundancy of the questions, this is about to become a full-blown conspiracy theory on the right. Before that happens, let’s clear up a few misconceptions.

Under Obamacare, the pricing of individual insurance policies in the new marketplaces is actually a two-step process. First the insurer sets a "sticker price." That’s the actual, total cost of the policy—the money the insurer will recieve in exchange for providing health benefits. But it’s not what most individuals and families will actually pay directly. By design, Obamacare discounts those prices for individuals and families by offering federal tax credits. That way, even people at very low incomes can afford to buy the policies.

When designing the system, officials faced a choice. What price should consumers see initially—the sticker price or the discounted price? The difference in some cases would be huge. Imagine a working mother, with two kids, living in Missouri and pulling down an income of $35,000 a year. Based on the Kaiser Family Foundation subsidy calculator, the sticker price for family’s coverage would be about $4,200 a year. But the subsidized cost would be just $2,300.