But I think the emphasis so far has been more right than wrong. And one reason is that I'm a lot less sure Obama and his advisers understood the extent of problems "without my telling him," as Walsh put it. This is a familiar problem of the presidency—the infamous White House "bubble." Truth is, officials at the White House and maybe even at the upper levels of the Department of Health and Human Services did not grasp the extent of website problems before it launched. Administration officials have admitted as much already. And if you spoke to them in the aftermath, or even listened to their public comments, it’s clear the full realization hadn’t sunk—at least right away.

They would talk of glitches and delays, when in fact problems with the early stages affected most visitors and those same delays were masking other, deeper design flaws that have come to light only recently. As late as Thursday, on a conference call for reporters, HHS officials were describing problems as largely a function of traffic. Nobody I know believes that. A lot of this was spin, obviously. But given recent history, making sure officials understand the extent of problems is very much a first order priority for anybody writing about the situation, if only to make sure officials realize the big challenge ahead.

Another reason for liberals to make a fuss about these problems is that liberals are the ones who believe in government. That’s not an easy claim to make and defend these days. If polls are right, faith in government to accomplish little things, let alone big things, remains near historic lows—and a far cry from the peaks of the 1950 and 1960s, when government was sending millions of veterans to college, building the interstate highway system, and capably managing a new social welfare state. Episodes like these first few weeks of Obamacare online make it harder. By highlighting the flaws of healthcare.gov, liberals show that they, too, expect government to work—that subpar performance is no more acceptable in the public sector than it would be in the private sector. That’s something the skeptics need to hear, as Obama himself knows. A cornerstone of Obama-ism is that government can be an instrument of good—and that you build faith in it by delivering real, if incremental, progress, so that skeptics are willing to give it more opportunities in the future.

Of course, the criticism can go too far. It feels like every software and web developer in America is sure that he or she knows exactly what is wrong with heatlhcare.gov (and, by extension, that he or she could have done a better job of designing it). Few people appreciate the complexity of the task the government faced, or the political constraints. Those of us in the media can also get carried away. The other day I appeared on the public radio show "On Point." The host, Tom Ashbrook, asked me if I thought the online introduction of Obamacare had been a "fiasco." I said yes. It wasn’t much different from Klein’s characterization—a “disaster”—that landed atop the Drudge Report and reverberated in the right-wing press. But, upon thinking about it, both verdicts are wrong or, at least, premature.

If the problems don't get better—if the system is not running reasonably well by late November or early December—Obamacare will have some serious and potentially lasting problems. People need to sign up for insurance by the middle of December if they want January coverage, and for many people current coverage is lapsing at the end of the year. If it comes to that, the administration will need to find workarounds and develop “break-the-glass plans,” absolutely none of which are easy or without their own drawbacks.