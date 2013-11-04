Windows on a Parade

In each issue of The New Republic, Geoff Dyer meditates on a news photograph and its meaning.

LOCATION : Seoul, South Korea

DATE : October 1, 2013

Photographer : Kim Do-Hun

Recently, I came across a picture of North Korean students walking in line to lay flowers at the base of statues of the late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong-il. Behind them was a large relief of revolutionary heroes heading in the opposite direction. So there was an immediate irony here, a suggestion that history had ended up—insofar as history can ever end up anywhere—going the other way.

So deeply have the language and grammar of film permeated our way of reading images that, when I saw this picture, of office workers watching a parade in South Korea, it seemed as if they were looking down at the people in the other picture even though there was no connection at all between them. Except there was and is because North Korea and South Korea are condemned not only to spend their energies looking at and monitoring each other in a perpetual neighbors-from-hell stand-off, but to define themselves in relation to what the other is up to. Hence the frequency with which we hear about a show of force or a display of aggression and so on.

Pictures of people looking out of windows have an obvious appeal: the old us-looking-at-them-looking-at-something-else effect of which Edward Hopper was so fond. This being a contemporary image, a number of the people looking are doing so through cameras. So we’ve got people in a room—in Latin, a camera—staring out of a window that is also a kind of mirror (of us looking).