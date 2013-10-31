In a different editorial, the Post supported the prosecution of another leaker, Bradley (now Chelsea) Manning. (I should say here that I don’t mean to pick on the Post. I only use it as an example for reasons of convenience.) “No system of secrecy can function if people ignore the rules with impunity; it is reasonable that Pfc. Manning be punished in some way for breaking those rules,” the paper concluded. Punished how? The usual way in this country is prison, though perhaps the Post has something more imaginative in mind, like forcing Manning to read all the documents she lifted and then submit to an exam on their contents.





Most people who know about such things seem to agree that governments are much too quick with the “top secret” stamp, and that leaking “top secret” material is often a public service, however far the toxicity of the leaker has mounted. Most people would also agree that sometimes government secrets really ought to stay secret. The question is: Who gets to decide? The journalist who publishes the leak and his or her editors, or the government? And who decides who decides?

Right now the media claim the unilateral right to publish what they want to. They say they carefully examine all secret information before they release it and, as patriotic institutions, would never, never release anything they thought was damaging to national security. I’m sure that’s true of The Washington Post and The Guardian, if not necessarily of Greenwald or Snowden. But what gives them the authority to decide what material is damaging and what is not? There is no “invisible hand,” as in free-market capitalism, to make sure that, if each side pushes against the other, the right balance will be struck.

Taking things a step further, many journalists also believe the First Amendment grants them a right to protect the sources who leak to them. This question has been litigated all the way up to the Supreme Court, and it is clear that the Constitution as currently interpreted offers no such protection: The First Amendment is about protecting speech, not protecting a refusal to speak. Nevertheless, many journalists continue to insist that the law is on their side, and some (most notably the former New York Times reporter Judy Miller) have gone to jail in order to make their point.

It is shocking that so many journalists—members of the profession that benefits most from the Bill of Rights—blithely claim the right to interpret the Constitution the way they wish, as opposed to the way the courts have ruled. If the president or other high officeholder tried this, he or she would probably be impeached. Even Richard Nixon turned over the Watergate tapes after the courts rejected his claim of executive privilege.