That last part is important. In order to buy coverage that will start on January 1, consumers must enroll in plans and pay initial premiums by the middle of December. If healthcare.gov is not working well by that time, consumers 36 states will have difficulty getting affordable coverage in time for the beginning next year. (It's a different story in the rest of the country, where states and the District of Columbia are operating their own exchanges, with much greater success.)

This kind of analysis and decision-making is precisely the sort of work people expected from Zients, who is on temporary assignment until he takes over formally as head of the president's National Economic Council in January. Zients has experience in the business world and as a manager of technology contractors. Insofar as the problem is lack of coordination, poor decisions about priorities, that’s up his alley. It's what he does.

But Zients not a technology guy himself. And even the better-known technology experts within the administration, like U.S. Chief Technology Officer Todd Park, have more expertise on thinking up great websites rather than building them. (I.e., they're more visionaries than programming geeks.) Outside experts have questioned whether the existing firms handling the work on healthcare.gov—including QSSI—have the expertise to do the job.

When asked on the conference call exactly who had advised the administration on its assessment, officials would not reveal names. Another question is what exactly the administration means by "running smoothly." Officials declined to give too many specifics on that question, as well.

Two reporters (I was one of them) asked how Zients could be so confident about late November, particularly given previous promises that the site would be working by October 1. He said he was basing that on progress to date and a clear-eyed analysis of what needs to be done, which doesn't tell us a whole lot.