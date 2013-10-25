This week, in a beautiful convergence of art and life, TV drama delivered two ripped-from-the-headlines Anthony Weiner storylines: one on “Scandal” and one on “Law and Order: SVU.” Taken together, these episodes offered a goofy funhouse mirror of Weiner’s outsized role in the pop cultural imagination. “This story is fictional and does not depict any actual person or event,” lied “Law and Order” in its disclaimer. Both episodes were thoroughly entertaining and, at least in flashes, quite accurate, particularly the depressing underwear selfies featured in each. But which was closer to the truth?

"SCANDAL"



Episode Title: Say Hello to My Little Friend

Synopsis: Olivia Pope, desperate for new clients as she navigates her own image problems, bedrudgingly takes on a compulsive sexter and Republican senator named Meyers, who is on trial for murder after a girl he sexted is found dead. Then news breaks that he is still sexting during his trial. “I don’t know why I... I have a lot of stress…I couldn’t sleep. I have a problem,” he offers.