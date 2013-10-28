Take the ACK story of the Hindu saint Mirabai, a free spirit who devotes herself to a Krishna statue instead of to the man she marries. When her husband discovers her secret, he eventually throws her out and tells her to drown herself. Before she does, Krishna comes alive and holds her back. People flock to hear her songs, and her husband takes her home. After he dies, significantly, she refusesto throw herself on his funeral pyre. Here, I thought, was a powerful, self-possessed woman. (She dies alone.)

Savi, with her long hair and voluptuous body, invokes the sensual female protagonists of the ACK series—but with a sly, modern spin. “Arousing sexual excitement and moral anxiety with equal ease, Savita Bhabi straddles both continuity and change,” said Shohini Ghosh, professor of media at Jamia Millia University in New Delhi. India is a major consumer of porn. The international porn star, India-born Sunny Leone, has said that 60 percent of her revenue comes from India. And Savi is now firmly embedded as an icon in the landscape of sexual contradictions that define India today. Characters like Savi have helped to open up the conversation about freedom of sexual expression. When the government shut down Savi’s website in 2009 in the name of the IT Act, which outlaws “lascivious” electronic material, feminists, journalists, and other anti-censorship voices rallied around her in the press.

As a role model, Savi isn’t the best judge of character—she entices teens, a bra salesman, and a terrorist—but she’s bossy, playful, provocative, and she gets what she wants. She has an orgy with three of her husband’s poker buddies just because she finds it sexy. But she is a self-possessed woman. Deshmukh told me he set out to show that sex is a two-way street, as well as to push society toward greater openness about female sexuality. “One of the reasons for creating Savita Bhabhi was to portray that Indian women have sexual desires too,” he said. “India is a country which is still sexually repressed, and to break the shackles, it is the women of India who are going to have to come out first.”

The conversation around female sexuality in India is still far from open. A 2012 India Today sex poll of married couples with children suggests a more sexually progressive society compared to earlier surveys. But if you break down the numbers, it’s clear that women aren’t speaking up. In the survey, only 17 percent of women claimed to masturbate, 41 percent watch porn, 26 percent indulge in oral sex, 6 percent are voyeuristic, and 9 percent role-play. (The masturbation stat alone is suspicious: 71 percent of men masturbate, but only 17 percent of women have tried it? If 41 percent watch porn, is the figure still only 17 percent?) By that unlikely standard, Savita Bhabhi indulges herself in all kinds of things Indian women don’t: she enjoys orgies, she’s voyeuristic, she loves role-play.

In a country that gave us the Kama Sutra and has a 1.1 percent divorce rate, something clearly doesn’t add up. Aroon Purie, editor-in-chief the India Today, bizarrely claims that the 2011 survey’s discovery that women are faking headaches to avoid sex with their husbands means that “women were asserting their sexuality more firmly than before.” It says a lot about how women’s sexuality is viewed that this is considered cultural progress. We should be grateful for Savi if only because she stands to keep issues around women’s sexuality in the news.