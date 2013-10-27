The opinion states (citations omitted): “The new law’s requirement that the would-be voter present a government-issued photo ID, such as a passport or a driver's license, is no problem for people who have such a document, as most people do. Nor is it a problem for people who vote by absentee ballot or who live in nursing homes—and anyone 65 or over can vote by absentee ballot. But what about people who do not have photo IDs and must vote in person, if they vote at all, because they don’t live in nursing homes and are ineligible to cast absentee ballots, though the eligibility requirements are not stringent? They can get a photo ID from the Indiana motor vehicle bureau by presenting their birth certificate (or certificate of naturalization if they were born outside the United States) or a certified copy, plus a document that has their name and address on it, such as a utility bill. Both the indigent and the nonindigent who does not have (or have with him) a photo ID can, if challenged, cast a provisional ballot and then has 10 days either to file an affidavit of indigency or to procure a photo.” The conclusion? “The Indiana law will deter some people from voting.”

But this was conjecture. We judges weren’t given, in Crawford, the data we would have needed to balance the good and bad effects of the Indiana law. We pointed out that “the principal evidence on which the plaintiffs relied to show that many voters would be disfranchised was declared by the district judge to be ‘totally unreliable’ because of a number of methodological flaws; and we accept her finding.” Given such empirical uncertainty, we naturally were reluctant to invalidate the law in the name of the Constitution; to have done so would have plunged the federal courts deeply into the management of the electoral process—a managerial responsibility that sections 1 and 4 of Article I of the Constitution actually consign to the states.

It’s not as if there had been good evidence about the frequency of voter fraud in Indiana. Our opinion pointed out that “as far as anyone knows, no one in Indiana, and not many people elsewhere, are known to have been prosecuted for impersonating a registered voter. But [this could not be decisive, because] the absence of prosecutions is explained by the endemic underenforcement of minor criminal laws (minor as they appear to the public and prosecutors, at all events) and by the extreme difficulty of apprehending a voter impersonator.”

Given our uncertainty about the effects of the Indiana law, a majority of our three-judge panel declined to invalidate it. One judge, Judge Terence Evans (since deceased), dissented, but not on the basis of empirical data, rather because “as far as anyone knows, no one in Indiana, and not many people elsewhere, are known to have been prosecuted for impersonating a registered voter.” A recent article on the case in Legislation and Public Policy, by Richard Trotter, “Vote of Confidence: Crawford v. Marion County Election Board, Voter Identification Laws, and the Suppression of a Structural Right,” remarks: “The evidentiary gaps that proved decisive in Crawford were a product of the relative novelty of voter identification laws and the lack of mainstream scholarly and journalistic attention dedicated to its potential effects.” Precisely.

The point I was making in my book in mentioning the Crawford case was not that the decision was right or wrong (I was not, as one journalist has it, “publicly recanting”; I had not “switched sides”), but that in many cases judges can’t have any confidence in the soundness of their decisions if they do not have empirical data concerning the likely consequences of deciding the case one way rather than another. Some judges will disagree with this. They will say that judges can use some combination of careful parsing of authoritative texts with conjecture or common sense or life experiences to decide cases soundly. That is often true but often false, as the Crawford case illustrates.