Certain events seem inevitable only in retrospect. For instance: Was it determined the moment I decided to work from bed for an entire week that I would not be wearing pants come Thursday? OK, probably. Four days seems the right amount of time for the logic of pantslessness to break the will of anyone who resists it. Still, I thought I could hold out: Because I was not commuting into work, my morning routine was languorous, with plenty of time to put on pants. By Thursday, however, my morning routine had grown so languorous that I skipped my morning shower, and then realized during a midday teleconference that I kind of needed it, after all. I snuck away, rinsed off quickly, and, worried that my absence would soon be noted, was forced to admit that pants had become dispensable. There was work to do, so I pulled on my skivvies and got back into bed.

What was I doing there in the first place? Last summer, I set out to defend traditional sitting against the standing-desk evangelism that is spreading from Silicon Valley into the ordinary workplace. I discovered, in the process, a third category of writers who neither stood nor sat to work but laid down instead. Marcel Proust and Mark Twain both wrote in bed, as sometimes did William Wordsworth. “I am a completely horizontal author,” Truman Capote bragged to The Paris Review. The novelist Gary Shteyngart told me he writes in bed, too. “I do EVERYTHING in bed,” he elaborated in an email.

I felt strongly about my right to rest my legs in a chair, but even I had to admit that lying down seemed self-indulgent. Still, it’s better to indulge yourself than stand. It’s not just that standing desks are uncomfortable; they sublimate wellbeing to workaholism, as though it were a perfectly normal thing to do. And it turned out that, as a sitter, I had not adopted the most radically anti-standing position. Once you knew about the supine option, sitting became merely the mushy middle ground.

So I decided to stand up for lying down, the most neglected of workplace postures, by trying it myself. I asked Shteyngart for pointers. “Do not eat a Szechuan hot pot in bed,” he replied. An upcoming book, The Art of Lying Down: A Guide to Horizontal Living, had other practical tips—“taking pills while lying down should be avoided because they can stay too long in the esophagus and cause damage”—as well as history, theory, and awkward translations from German. “Our culture seems ripe for a new balance between vertical and horizontal existence, and ready to embrace horizontal relaxation,” its author Bernd Brunner writes. I would be the avant garde.