A long, long way off, I think, though it is impossible to know just how much time will pass between now and the selection of military jurors—if indeed the case comes to that. During pre-trial sessions this week (which I observed remotely) the prosecution argued for an aspirational, placeholder trial date of early 2015. Yet almost nobody thinks the 9/11 case will be ready for trial then.

Consider Guantanamo’s other high-profile death penalty case, that involving the 2000 bombing of the U.S.S. Cole. The defendant was arraigned in November of 2011, and also faces his own perhaps-unrealistic trial date of September 2014. That would work out to a roughly three-year period between arraignment and trial, in a case that does not even distantly approach the 9/11 case in size and scope. There’s some overlap in the legal issues, sure, like those arising from brutal interrogation methods: the United States publicly has admitted to waterboarding the Cole defendant during his CIA detention, and also to waterboarding Khalid Sheikh Mohammed 183 times during his. As a consequence, in both capital cases, defense counsel will argue (or have already) that the interval between apprehension and indictment was unlawful, or that government misconduct requires dismissal, exclusion of subsequently obtained prosecution evidence, or removal of the death penalty as a sentencing option. Resolving these and other contentions will take a lot of time.

And yet the Cole case involves one accused rather than five, like the 9/11 case does; and implicates a far smaller universe of documents and witnesses, and far less preliminary wrangling, than the most sprawling terrorism plot ever. (In court this week, an attorney for accused 9/11 conspirator Ramzi bin Al-Shibh opposed the government’s proposed timetable, among other things because his team’s investigation could require travel to seventeen countries.) The 9/11 case’s sheer vastness and complexity all but guarantee a deliberate slog to trial. To my eye—and this is only a back-of-the-napkin estimate—even late 2016 might be too early.

Could the pace quicken? Yeah, and it likely will—though the acceleration certainly won’t be profound. The military judge recently set a more fast-paced calendar, for upcoming pre-trial motions hearings. (The defense protested this.) If made permanent, the shift could allow more motions to be argued and submitted for decision—and maybe make for a slightly faster clip than before.

The parties also may soon resolve some sticking points for the defense. One is a “Memorandum of Understanding,” which defense lawyers must execute before receiving classified discovery from prosecutors. Most 9/11 defense attorneys have refused to sign the document, because of objections to court-crafted secrecy rules. The rules' modification, or a rebuke from the military judge (who has suggested limited patience in this regard), could mean the Memorandum’s inking and the handover of significant volumes of defense-critical classified stuff. (The 9/11 case apparently involves the largest classified record in U.S. history.)