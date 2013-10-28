The Boston Globe, The Grio, and The Los Angeles Times have all run versions of the same article about the World Series, which heads into tonight’s Game Five in St. Louis with the Cardinals and the Boston Red Sox tied at two games apiece. The short of it: Of the 50 players on the two teams’ playoff rosters, only one—a back-up, no less (Boston’s Quintin Berry)—is African-American. This category admittedly does not include players like Boston slugger David Ortiz, a Dominican-American of African descent. But that’s precisely the point: This is cultural, not racial. African-Americans dominate football and especially basketball, but just 8.5 percent of Major League Baseball players on Opening Day rosters were self-identified African-Americans. And this is in the sport of Satchel Paige and Jackie Robinson, Willie Mays and Hank Aaron, Bob Gibson and Lou Brock, Ken Griffey, Jr. and Barry Bonds.

There are two questions to ask: Why? And: Why should we care?

The why is more easily answered. The most talented black athletes are more likely to turn to basketball or football. Despite baseball’s origins in Brooklyn and high school football’s dominance in the rural South, football and basketball read as more urban—paeans to baseball as an essentially pastoral pastime exist for a reason. Baseball scholarships are less generous, which is bound to put a crimp on a socioeconomically disadvantaged minority. There are less blacks in MLB leadership positions; no Rooney Rule aiming to ensure black managers, no black-dominated culture as in the National Basketball Association. Plus, there is the game itself. “Baseball is a classical sport caught up in a hip-hop world,” writes the Globe’s Gary Washburn, essentializing but nonetheless speaking undeniable truth.

Baseball is actively seeking to increase its African-American fanbase and player-base, including through a much-touted program called Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI, get it?). Its name—“inner cities,” presumably like Bed-Stuy, land of the $2.75 craft doughnut—betrays the general tone-deafness of the project. One can sense in such efforts the neurosis that losing black fans and players is a bigger problem than losing the fans and players of a different, similarly-sized constituency would be. You can see this anxiety from the other side, too: When rising Atlanta Braves star Jason Heyward debuted a few years ago, Hank Aaron openly hoped that Heyward would be a harbinger for more black interest in the sport: “I was talking to [civil rights pioneer and former Atlanta mayor] Andrew Young about the same thing,” Aaron said, “and he wants me to bring him out there to meet Heyward. It's beginning to move through the black area. People are getting excited.”