One reason is a series of Obamacare provisions few people know exist and even fewer understand. They’re known among health wonks as the “three Rs”—reinsurance, risk adjustment, and risk corridors. (Catchy, right?) In effect, these programs will reimburse insurance plans that end up with more sick people (or fewer healthy people) than they originally expected to enroll.

The primary purpose of these mechanisms is to make sure insurers can’t target healthier consumers in order to get competitive advantages over one another. (An example would be structuring benefits or doctor networks in ways that discouraged diabetics from joining a plan.) But two of the tools, reinsurance and risk corridors, should also protect insurers if they end up with a skewed risk pool because Obamacare's enrollment mechanisms aren’t working very well. As Adrianna McIntyre, a health policy analyst and blogger at The Incidental Economist, explained last week, “Insurers wouldn’t recoup all losses, but the risk corridor program provides their bottom line with a substantial buffer."

As that quote suggests, some insurers might still lose money from low enrollment, because they had set prices for this year assuming a mix that included more healthy people. They could respond by increasing rates for 2015, in order to make up for the losses they saw in 2014. Insurers that took bigger losses, or feared bigger losses in the future, might drop out of the market altogether.

But as long insurers were confident that enrollment would run more smoothly in 2015—in other words, as long as they believed fixing the website were a matter of “when” rather than “if”—they’d also have strong incentive to restrain rate increases and give the system an extra year to stabilize. Why? For the very same reason insurers kept prices relatively low this year: They want to grab customers coming into the marketplace for the first time. “I wouldn’t assume they’ll try to recoup so many losses in 2015,” says John Holahan of the Urban Institute. “There will still be pressure to compete and [insurers] may not be as badly off as you think, at least if the risk corridors work.”

The other factor that will likely prevent a death spiral, at least of the traditional sort, is the law’s subsidies. You’ve heard all about these tax credits: They are worth hundreds of dollars a year to some people, and thousands of dollars a year to others. They are available to people with incomes below 400 percent of the poverty line, which works out to about $94,000 for a family of four and $46,000 for an individual.