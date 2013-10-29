But does that give Oates the right to play fast and loose with the facts? She notes in a postscript to the story that it’s “a work of fiction, though based on (limited, selected) historical research.” Although the narrator, Evangeline Fife, may be a figment of Oates’s imagination, Robert Frost is not, and neither are the other “characters” in the story—including Frost’s wife, Elinor, his sister, Jeanie, and his children Irma, Lesley, Marjorie and Carol. “The lady”—Oates—“has an ulterior motive and is being very self-serving,” said Cone. “There are so many people trying to cash in on Grandfather’s memory.”

Cone has good reason to take offense. Oates’s Frost is lascivious (“You came to Bread Loaf to interview the revered Mr. Frost with but a single pair of panties?” Frost asks Evangeline); racist (“You may put in your interview, Miss Fife, that Robert Frost believes in civilization—which is to say Caucasian civilization,” he tells her); arrogant (“Mr. Frost seemed to bask in the familiarity like a religious mystic who never tires of being worshipped”); insulting (“You are nothing,” he says to Evangeline, “you’ve never won a single Pulitzer Prize, let alone several Pulitzer Prizes”); scornful of his contemporaries (he calls T.S. Eliot a “pretentious prig;” e.e. cummings is “infantile;" Amy Lowell, Ezra Pound, Archibald MacLeish, Carl Sandburg and Wallace Stevens are all “fake”); callous (Evangeline accuses him of “giving up on” his mentally ill daughter, Irma, and sister, Jeanie) and even physically repulsive (“his torso sagged against his shirt like a great udder, and his thighs in summer trousers were fleshy, like those of a middle-aged woman”).

Some of Frost's biographers have taken offense, too. “The stuff about the ‘panties’ is really embarrassing (meant to be ‘juicy’ I guess),” Pritchard, author of Frost: A Literary Life Reconsidered, wrote in an email. “He was the last thing in the world from a philanderer, even after Elinor's death in 1938,” said Jay Parini, who spent 25 years researching his 1999 biography, Robert Frost: A Life (and who had not, when I emailed him, read Oates’s story). “Anyone who heard Frost talk or has listened to his tapes of interviews,” said Pritchard, who has done both, “will immediately detect the utter implausibility of his voice as rendered by Ms. Oates.”

Oates’s Frost is also a white supremacist, calling Native Americans “primitive” and “closer to the animal rung of the ladder than to our own.” But, as Richardson and Sheehy pointed out, we get a different idea from his notebooks, where he wrote that the pre-Columbian cities of the Americas “would compare in importance with any but even the best of the line in Europe such as London Paris and Madrid.”

“By billing her story as fiction, while hinting that it bears a peculiar relation to ‘historical research,’ Oates is letting herself off the hook,” said Richardson, a professor at Doshisha University in Japan who has edited and authored several books on Frost, including The Ordeal of Robert Frost: The Poet and His Poetics. “There can be no good excuse, under the guise of a quasi-gothic story with a chimerical narrator, for perpetuating (and compounding) unfounded, dubious charges against Frost of the kind trotted out for display here. Oates knows full well the history of ‘the monster myth,’ and how it has haunted the poet for forty years. Dabbling in it, by whatever gothic, dreamy indirection, becomes no one.”