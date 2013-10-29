Count me as very skeptical about the suggestions in recent days that neither the White House nor the congressional intelligence committees knew about NSA collections against leaders in allied countries.

I have a hard time believing that the President in his many hundreds of intelligence briefings—scores of which surely involved intelligence about allied leaders in run-ups to various diplomatic and political meetings—did not know that some of the information was gleaned through collection against the leaders themselves. (I am not saying that the White House is lying about what the President knew—only that its statement about the President’s ignorance is extraordinary, and that I suspect that someone in the White House knew.) If, as Senator Feinstein said yesterday, the President “was not aware Chancellor Merkel’s communications were being collected since 2002,” then it is indeed (as she said) “a big problem”—mainly for the President’s credibility as chief Executive. For this collection outside the United States against a non-U.S. person is done pursuant to Executive Order 12,333.

As for Congress: The NSA, like all intelligence agencies, has a duty under 50 U.S.C. 413a to “keep the congressional intelligence committees fully and currently informed of all intelligence activities, . . . including any significant anticipated intelligence activity and any significant intelligence failure.” The intelligence community takes this duty seriously because it has been burned in the past for underreporting and because it gets political and legal cover (and comfort) from reporting.

And indeed, Feinstein does not claim that the Senate Intelligence Committee was unaware of the collection programs in question. She says, rather, that the Committee “was not satisfactorily informed” (my emphasis). That sounds like a bottom-covering formulation to me. The NSA and the intelligence community generally has a lot to report and they send the committees a lot of material, highlighting what they deem most significant and offering to provide more information or briefing as requested. I might be proved wrong, of course, but I expect that what we will learn in the coming days and weeks is that the NSA (or the DNI) did report these collection activities, and that the committees did not probe further, probably because—under the assumption that the activities would remain secret—they implicitly agreed with, or were not worried about, what was going on.