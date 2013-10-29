According to a source close to the Syrian opposition, negotiations about the future make-up of the SMC are occurring now. “There is going to be a reshuffle that is going to include Alloush and Maj. Gen. Salim Idris"—the SMC’s chief of staff—"in the same command structure,” said the source, describing a series of ongoing meetings in Turkey. “I don’t know if Alloush is going to be subordinate to him or equal with him. But it’s going to be extensive, involving all 30 members.” The source added, “It’s still pretty shaky so far." (Landis said he also has heard that the political branch of the opposition has been talking with Alloush. He believes the commander of the Army of Islam will be brought back into the fold and granted greater clout, whether or not that means a new title or formal arrangement.)

When I contacted Louay Muqdad, a spokesman for the Free Syrian Army, on Monday, he said all of the SMC’s brigade leaders convened earlier in the day “to unite all of the cultures on the ground,” adding that the SMC must “complete reconstruction” because one of its leaders, Yasser al-Aboud, was killed a week earlier. He said that reports of Alloush leaving the SMC, stem from a “misunderstanding” and that the declaration in the north signaled a lack of support for the political opposition, “but there is no problem with the SMC.” Instead, “Our problem is that we will not go to Geneva or another place until we receive clear guarantees from the international community that Assad has no future in any solution in Syria and that he will be charged with the killing of Syrian people and face justice."

Landis sees the SMC’s objections to peace talks as an indication that Saudi Arabia, and therefore Alloush, has assumed greater authority within the council: “Obama is trying to get the Assad regime and the rebels to have a political dialogue. Saudi Arabia is furious about this and thinks that America should help destroy Assad and get the rebels a military victory instead. The [SMC and the opposition’s political leadership] is caught in between these two…. And they’ve decided to side with the Saudis, which they have confirmed by renewing their alliance with Alloush and his Islamic Army. So now they’re saying, ‘We’re not going to go to Geneva unless America gets rid of Assad.’ That’s the tug of war that’s going on here."

Ramy Khouri, the former editor of The Daily Star in Beirut, told me that outside influences have sewn discord among the Syrian opposition. “One of the clear problems in Syria is that you have so many external actors from all across the Middle East and further a field. Sometimes the local people might want to do something, but their external patrons might want them to do something else,” he said. The chemical-weapons ban that the U.S. and Russia agreed on caused further shifts, as groups "made changes in their positions based on what’s going on, after they calculated what’s in their best interests,” he said. “It makes the whole situation unpredictable. You get people who change their positions on a week-by-week basis, sometimes.”

These tensions woven among outside patrons and militias on the inside have hampered the effort to defeat Assad and extended the conflict, Khouri said. And by not striking Assad or supplying more robust aid and weapons to the rebels, America’s pull has dramatically declined. “My impression is that we give too much emphasis to the Americans these days. I don’t see the Americans as the major player. The Saudis are probably much more important right now, then the Turks or the Qataris,” said Khouri.

Outside perceptions of a war often are at odds with those on the battlefield.

“I sense in Washington that the azimuth of the Syria debate is pointed north,” said Jessica Lewis, who served as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Army in Iraq and Afghanistan and is the research director at the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank that has done research for Congress and the executive branch, including on the SMC. “But to me, as a former soldier, it looks like there’s a lot of fighting left and not a lot of clean victories. So it looks messy on the ground, like something that could radicalize the middle because it’s a desperate situation.”

For Landis, however, moderates are already being radicalized or pushed aside. “My worry is that the United States has really lost the battle in Syria for a pro-America Syrian rebellion,” he said. “The Syrian groups that are winning the war on the ground today are not pro-Western. They’re not groups that U.S. politicians are going to invite to Washington and say, ‘These are our guys.’”