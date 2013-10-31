On the Internet, there are no average photographs, judging by headlines and tweets. Every single gallery is "fantastic," "stunning," and most frequently of all: "amazing." But is amazing always the most amazing adjective to use? Below, more accurate headlines for web photo collections.
AmazingExhausting Photos From Cat Heaven Island in Japan
AmazingJealousy-Inducing Houses From Around the World
AmazingSurprisingly Average Close-Up Snail Photos You'll Ever See
- What It Looks Like To Get Jumped in Cairo:
AmazingUpsetting and Violent Photos of Egypt
AmazingHistory Textbook Photos From the 1963 March on Washington AmazingNon-Copyrighted Photos Capture a Rare Lightning Storm Over San Francisco
AmazingCopyrighted Photos of the Deepwater Horizon Disaster
AmazingPhotos of Summer 2011
AmazingScreensaver-esque, Utterly Random Photos You Don't Want to Miss
AmazingPhotos of the Space Shuttle Discovery Flying Over Washington D.C.
AmazingMorally Appalling Photos From the Syrian President's Instagram