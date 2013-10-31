



Indeed, the company seems to shy away from the Solo cup’s image as a party product. Their ads tend to feature the cups in G-rated situations like picnics and healthy buffets. And in an effort to dispel the long-held belief that the ridges on the Solo cup correspond with shot measures, the company suggested the lines be used to measure mouthwash, cereal or chocolate syrup. They’re also apparently pushing their product as raw material for children’s Halloween costumes.

Not all recent news has been good news for the Solo cup. Princeton blamed a campus outbreak of meningitis on students’ cup-sharing habits, and in response the Student Health Advisory Board has undertaken the entirely illogical approach of issuing to students 5,000 red cups printed with the slogan, “Mine. Not Yours.” Maybe better to give out 5,000 sharpies? Students have an incentive to mark their cups: As Toby Keith sang in his 2011 ode to the red Solo cup, showing off your handwriting on the cup is a great way to impress the opposite sex: “I have to admit the ladies get smitten/Admiring how sharply my first name is written/On you with a sharpie.”

The Solo cup has undergone a few makeovers since it was introduced in the 1970s. It now comes in twelve colors, including un-festive ones like black, gray (“silver”) and brown, but the classic red remains the best seller. And the company might do best to just leave it alone: When the Solo cup replaced its traditional round base with a new squared one in 2009, Slate writer Seth Stevenson became concerned that the redesign would fundamentally alter the American college experience. “So ubiquitous were these plastic cups in my undergrad days, tweaking them in even the slightest fashion would have altered my entire visual landscape,” he wrote. “It'd be akin to a Manhattanite awaking one morning to find New York City’s yellow cabs had all been painted fuchsia.”

I made it through college with nary a Solo cup in sight—but that’s because I went to college in England, where they’re a novelty item. (Flip Cup and Beer Pong are also foreign concepts.) The legend of the Solo cup has even made it across the Atlantic, though: People used to ask me if Americans really drank out of big red plastic cups, “like in the movies.” Indeed, their legend is so great, the cup, made popular by its cheapness and convenience, isn’t even considered disposable in the U.K.: It's more of a collector’s item.