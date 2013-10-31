Literal Translation: Cognition-Stroll

Why we love it: There’s already a word for this in French (flâneurie) but one term simply cannot satiate the hordes of sad young literary men who prowl the city at night, searching for grand inspiration.

Irreaffentittenturbosuperdupertyp

ihr-reh-ahf-fen - tit-en - toor-boh - zoo-per-doo-per - toop

Definition: "Simpatico"

Literal Translation: Mad-Monkey-Tits-Turbo-Super-Duper-Guy

Why we love it: No explanation necessary.





Mahlneid

mahl-nide

Definition: "Coveting thy neighbor's restaurant order"

Literal Translation: Meal-Envy

Why we love it: The lobster mac and cheese sounded horrifyingly fatty when you read it on the menu, but now that your date has it, it just looks freaking delicious.

Dornhöschenschlaf

dorn - hoos-sh'yen - shlahf

Definition: "Feigning sleep to avoid unwanted sexual intimacy"

Literal Translation: Thorny-Lingerie-Sleep

Why we love it: I have never done this, but surely some people have, and they must need a word for such behavior.

Scwiegermutterkurvenlanghals

shvee-gher-moot-ter - kuhr-fen - lahng-hahls

Defintion: "The morbid urge to slow down and stare at a road accident"

Literal Translation: Mother-In-Law-Bend-Long-Neck

Why we love it: Also called Gaper Delay, Rubber-necking, and/or Being That Asshole Who Made My Premiums Skyrocket.

Extrawursttagsgefühl

ex-tra-voorst-tahgs - ghe-fuul

Defintion: "An irrational sensation of specialness on your birthday"

Literal Translation: Bonus-Sausage-Day-Feeling

Why we love it: It isn’t irrational at all. After all, it’s your BIRTHDAY. But still, it's nice to have a phrase to toss at some other assclown who thinks he/she is special for having been born, just like the rest of us were.





Schlafchauvi

shlahf - shoh-vee

Definition: "One who takes pride in getting little sleep"

Literal Translation: Sleep-Macho

Why we love it: These people are just as bad as the folks who say things like “Oh, I must have forgotten to eat lunch.”

Rollschleppe

rohl-shlep-puh

Definition: "The exhausting trudge up a stationary escalator"

Literal Translation: Escalator-Schlep

Why we love it: Because, for unknown reasons, it’s harder than walking up a flight of steps.

