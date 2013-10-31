President Obama on Friday acknowledged that some people are losing their current health plans because those plans don't live up to the Obamacare's standards for benefits and pricing. The acknowledgement is true and overdue, given the president's frequent promise that "you can keep your plan" if you like it. But how many people?

Actual, hard numbers on this are hard to find. But we can make a reasonable guess. As readers of this space know, a large majority of Americans have health insurance from an employer or from Medicare and Medicaid. For most of these people, very little about their health plans are changing because of the law, at least outwardly. The big transformation is for people who have no insurance (who will finally get access to it) or to those who buy coverage on their own now. Among that latter group, some will end up paying more for coverage (they'll have "rate shock") and some will end up paying less (they'll have "premium joy").

One person who can vouch for this breakdown is Jonathan Gruber, the MIT economist who was an advisor to Governor Mitt Romney and then to President Obama when each was crafting his health reform plan. Gruber was on hand for the president's visit to Boston yesterday and gave an interview to Ryan Lizza of the New Yorker. From the material in that interview, University of Michigan and Brookings economist Justin Wolfers constructed the following chart: