What do Americans think about dressing in blackface or as a racial stereotype for halloween? A YouGov survey shows that a plurality of Americans narrowly believe it's acceptable to dress in blackface by a 43-37 margin, and are split on dressing as a racial stereotype. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the racial and partisan divides are stark.

In your opinion, is it acceptable or unacceptable for white people to wear black face make up in order to appear as a black person for Halloween?

In your opinion, is it acceptable or unacceptable for anyone to dress up as a racial or ethnic stereotype for Halloween?