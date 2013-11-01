6 Great Works of Literature Written in 6 Weeks or Less

Today marks the start of another National Novel Writing Month (commonly called NaNoWriMo), which means thousands of hopefuls across the nation are readying their pens for a long 30 days of scribbling, scratching out, and starting over again. Certainly some greats toiled over their manuscripts for decades (we’re looking at you Victor Hugo), but others churned them in near-NaNoWriMo fashion. Below, six great works tossed off in six weeks or less:

On The Road by Jack Kerouac

Jack Kerouac loved promoting the flashbang nature of On The Road’s composition—typed, he said, in three weeks in April 1951 on one giant roll of paper. The reality is slightly murkier, of course. Turns out there was quite a bit of note-taking during the actual road trip. Still, the Beat’s benzedrine-fueled writing fit is, if not admirable, one for the record books.

The Gambler by Fyodor Dostoevsky

After losing nearly all his money at a gambling table and then pawning his watch, Fyodor Dostoevsky desperately signed a dangerous deal with publisher F.T. Stellovsky: he had mere days to turn in a completed novel or risk losing the rights to his own works for the next 9 years. With help from his future wife, Dostoevsky turned to his own debilitating addiction for content, and The Gambler was born (with hardly any time to spare). Thank God for women.

The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie by Muriel Spark

The beloved protagonist of Muriel Spark’s most famous novel was based, unsurprisingly, on Spark’s own teacher. More surprising is the pace at which Spark penned her masterpiece. She claimed it took her less than a month.