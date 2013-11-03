The Young Egyptians Who Launched the Arab Spring Are Quitting Politics Altogether

The uprisings now sometimes collectively called “The Arab Spring” seemed at first like stories about the political and economic empowerment of young people. But in Egypt, after the military removed President Mohamed Morsi from power in July, some youth have begun to look at the events of the last two years in a different light: In February of 2011, President Hosni Mubarak stepped down with millions of Egyptians in the streets. After the mass protests on June 30 that led to Morsi’s ouster, many young people like Andeel now feel that the youth were used in a larger power struggle between the army and the Muslim Brotherhood.

“Right after the revolution there was so much focus on the youth of Egypt, who did the revolution because they wanted their rights,” says Andeel, 26, a political cartoonist, screenwriter and stand-up comedian. “And now that seems like it was somebody else’s agenda. It turned out that the revolution worked because of a bigger game.”

Fifty-seven percent of Egyptians are under 25, and Egypt is failing them: Unemployment rose to 13.2 percent in May of this year, and Egypt ranked last in primary education on the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report. Many young people who were a driving force in the January 2011 uprisings now find that there is no longer a space for them in politics. In many families, the older generation gives full-throated defenses of General Abdel Fattah el Sisi, Egypt’s de facto leader, and calls anyone "Brotherhood supporters" if they disagree. There is no middle ground.

In fact, as Mubarak-era media personalities come back to the air, some are calling those who participated in the 2011 uprisings “traitors,” saying that this year’s uprising, when millions of people took to the street to call for Morsi’s ouster, was the real revolution. Meanwhile, Brotherhood Members, residents of Sinai, Syrian refugees, and anyone who is anxious about the events of the last few months, are accused of being terrorists across Egyptian media. The current environment leaves little room for some of the more progressive voices that emerged during the last two and a half years. For instance, Salafyo Costa, a youth movement comprised of Salafists and secularists that seeks to foster understanding across Egypt’s political and religious spectrums, has decided to take a break from politics.