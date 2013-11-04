Obama Did Not Almost 'Throw His Reelection Away'—and the Authors of 'Double Down' Know It

In an excerpt from their new book, Double Down, John Heilemann and Mark Halperin—the duo behind the enormously juicy and successful Game Change—prove that they are extremely good at reporting catchy details. The excerpt, which is running in this week’s New York magazine at nearly 7000 words, doesn’t just have fun nuggets and compelling quotes; the piece is full of entire scenes of newly reported interactions and engaging conversations. I haven’t read the book, but Jonathan Martin’s piece on it in The New York Times last week was certainly brimming with interesting tidbits. And yet, if the excerpt is anything to go by, Heilemann and Halperin’s analysis is not as impressive as their reporting. Indeed, the entire story has the unintended effect of showing how minor—at least in terms of deciding elections—their thoroughly reported details actually are.

The piece is framed around one very intriguing headline: “The 24 Hours Barack Obama Almost Threw His Reelection Away.” Even if we allow for the fact that headlines almost always oversell pieces, this one does give an accurate flavor of their argument, and also accurately describes their general analytical approach to politics. Thus, elections are not decided by voter turnout, or the economy, or the so-called “fundamentals”; rather, they depend on will and political skill—in this case Barack Obama’s. Of course the president could have thrown away the election by, say, robbing a bank or sleeping with a college student; but the Heilemann/Halperin theory is that he almost threw it away by acting grumpy at debate preparation, and thus risking a poor performance in the second presidential debate.

The story begins after the first debate in Denver, where Mitt Romney by all accounts destroyed Obama and gave his (Romney’s) limping candidacy some sort of boost. Obama’s performance became obsessively and absurdly overblown by the media immediately after the debate finished, but it’s true that Romney was more impressive. As the authors write, “The wind and weather of the campaign shifted in something like a heartbeat. The challenger was surging. The polls were tightening.” Nevertheless, they report, Obama had a good day of prep for the second debate. And then:

In Sunday night’s run-through, the president seemed to be relapsing: The disengaged and pedantic Obama of Denver was back. In the staff room, his two closest advisers, David Axelrod and David Plouffe, watched on video monitors with a mounting sense of unease—when, all of a sudden, a practice round that had started out looking merely desultory turned into the Mock From Hell.

There is not just the debate “from Hell.” There is the “metastazing panic” of supporters, the “absurdity and horror of the circumstances,” the “mortified” advisors, the “creepy” performance at one rehearsal. Some of these descriptions come from Obama’s people but it’s also clear that Heilemann and Halperin believe that the overheated language and sheer panic were justified.