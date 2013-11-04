Here Are The Books You’ve Started But Haven’t Finished

In an enlightening interview, New York City Public Advocate Bill de Blasio—who in about 36 hours will be Mayor-elect Bill de Blasio—further contributed to the sense that despite his dominance among several demographics even in the Democratic primary, for a certain kind of liberal there is a definite sense that he is “one of us.” Here is part of the exchange:

What books have you been reading? Well, I keep half-reading books; I cannot tell a lie. I am somewhere in The Power Broker, as is everyone I’ve ever met.

Which other books is everyone Bill de Blasio has ever met somewhere in the middle of?

Infinte Jest

“Did you at least get to the part where they play Eschaton?” No, no you did not.

The Death and Life of Great American Cities

You quickly discover that this is one of those books where everything in it that people talk about actually all appears in the first section. Much like …