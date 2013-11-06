One Man, 1.7 Million Square Meters

Before the building opened at 10 a.m., vendors were selling breakfast outside. Employees came by to munch on steamed dumplings and sip green tea before going to work their jobs selling crepes, waffles, and coffee inside. The only place open before ten was the supermarket, so I wandered around for a bit, admiring the wide selection of items, from dried octopus to skin cream (in fact they were adjacent) and snacking on free samples—a Western import I can get behind. One employee even agreed to cook me up a free river crab. “We would like to bring you a comfortable and satisfying shopping journey,” a voice announced in English over military music. So far, so good.

I went upstairs. The entire southeast corner of the building is occupied by Lotte, a Japanese-Korean department store, which means the space looks as if it were curated by a 10-year-old girl. She’s in her 20s, actually, and her name is Chen Han. I found her standing amid a garden of fake topiaries with plastic animal heads, Greek statues wearing brightly colored t-shirts, and a neon rainbow chameleon, all of which she and her design team assembled. “Chengdu is a happy place, it’s a place people enjoy, so we wanted to give customers a fun experience,” she told me. The topiaries represent the city’s natural scenery, she said, and the chameleon showcases its colorfulness. (Not sure about the Greek statues.) Nearby, visitors took photos in front of giant murals, including a shark bursting out of the wall and a blond girl sticking out a giant bare foot. Elsewhere the walls were painted with scenes from various European capitals made three-dimensional with props. A girl posed making a call in a red London phone booth while her friend snapped a photo. Another wall featured a life-size panoramic shot of a street café in an anonymous European city. Looking closer, I noticed that most of the patrons in the picture appeared to be bored, overweight tourists—not an attractive bunch, but emblematic of the well-fed decadence to which many Chinese consumers aspire.

The Global Center is actually not one building but four: the mall, the hotel, the water park in the middle, and more than 20 floors of office space surrounding it. Through a network of staircases, I found my way up to the roof, where I ran into a man in a suit walking alone. He seemed determined to not make eye contact, but since we were the only two people on many thousands of square meters of rooftop, I said hello. It turned out he worked for Maotai, the high-end brand of baijiu liquor, which had moved into the office building last month. (All of the building’s hundreds of offices have been leased, though only about half of the occupants have moved in, according to a representative for the Global Center.) The man, named Luo, was just taking in the scenery, which on that day was a wasteland of trash and construction equipment below. I asked if he’d brought a flask. He had not, so we went down to his office for a toast. There were small mounds of tea leaves around the office to combat the new-building smell. The baijiu left me feeling warmly toward the Global Center, as if the building itself—or its media team—had arranged it. For all I know, they did.

After that, I needed food. There were plenty of options—Western, Sichuan, Korean, Thai—but the choice was easy: the Paradise Island Water Park all-you-can-eat buffet. When I first arrived, I wasn’t sure where to pay, so I just started loading up my plate. After a minute I saw a woman in a yellow polo shirt standing nearby, peering at me out of the corner of her eye and speaking into a walkie-talkie. I caught the phrase cengfan, which means “to freeload for a meal.” It didn’t seem like she or anyone planned to confront me, so I went over and paid her the requested 68 yuan (about $10.) The beef stir fry was the closest thing to American Chinese food I’ve had in China. I washed it down with a glass of hot orange juice.





They say not to go swimming after eating, but one doesn’t swim at the Paradise Island Water Park so much as drift. I discovered this after forking over 180 yuan ($30) for a ticket, buying a swim suit with a golden dragon on it, and padding out to the giant sand-less artificial beach, where a lifeguard handed me a life jacket. “It’s OK, I can swim,” I told her. She wasn’t asking. I put it on, wincing at the cold clammy fabric. Between the life vest, the five lifeguards, the maximum depth of 1.6 meters, and the near-complete lack of other swimmers, I felt extremely safe.