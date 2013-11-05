Therapy: The Cause of, and Solution to, All of Writers' Problems

Dani Shapiro is from a family of therapists and has penned a couple of bestselling memoirs, Devotion and Slow Motion—the writing of which were inherently therapeutic. She used that same word my therapist did—“self-consciousness”—in talking about her sessions:

I would say there’s a real enlivening quality to good therapy that’s of real creative value—but the last time I was in therapy, I would never schedule a therapy session during my writing days. It was like it wasn’t available to me afterwards … In the ways [therapy] was useful to me, it really made it an obstacle to getting back to the page on any given day.

Novelist and essayist Siri Hustvedt agreed that I was in a period of “excruciating self-consciousness”—but told me to get back into therapy to solve it.

“I have less fear today, and this has made me more courageous and more productive as a writer,” Hustvedt said of the therapy she’s been attending for the last five years. In our email exchanges, she also pointed to her experience of writing the novel What I Loved (2003) four times from scratch over the course of six years until she was satisfied. She hadn’t been in sessions at the time, only starting in 2008 for unexplained seizures (detailed in The Shaking Woman or A History of My Nerves), and wonders if the process of writing What I Loved would have been less protracted had she already reaped the effects of psychoanalysis. “I have felt freer, less afraid, and more open to the unconscious forces that inevitably play a role in the writing of fiction,” she said.

Jennifer Egan, who dedicated her Pulitzer Prize-winning A Visit From the Goon Squad to her therapist, “Peter M.,” told me that she couldn’t have written the book without him. “Therapy offered freedom from an endless repetition of neurosis-driven thoughts and ideas,” she said in an email. “I feel that my writing range broadened as a result; it's as if a whole landscape opened up that had been invisible to me before, sealed as I was inside my echo chamber of worries and fear and guilt.”

Besides standard talk therapy, there’s an entire industry of psychoanalysis devoted specifically to breaking writer’s block. In 2011, The New Yorker profiled Barry Michels and Phil Stutz, two Hollywood-based therapists in the business of curing blocked screenwriters. And a cursory Google search will bring up plenty of professionals across the country who advertise services for writers. One site promised that by helping free up creative pathways, I’d also learn how to “deal successfully with fears, inhibitions, depression, and what, at times, can be crippling anxiety, discouragement, and persistent feelings of hopelessness.”