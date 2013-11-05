Obamacare Makes Men Pay for Maternity Care. Good!

Now, I must say there was a story the other day in the paper about somebody who said, “Now I got — I have to take this policy that covers maternity care. My wife and I are not having more children. Why should I have to have a policy that covers maternity care?” I got to thinking about that. I thought, you know what? Maybe because my wife and I do not have any more children and they are grown up, maybe I should not have to pay property taxes to pay for my local schools. Huh? Why should I worry about it? Maybe only people who have kids going to the public school should pay for it. We are better than that in this country. We are talking about being part of our society. It is to our benefit, my wife and I, to support our local schools because that is our next generation, we want them well taught. Same with health care. It is a values system.

2. You may never bear children. But your mother did. This was a point that Senator Debbie Stabenow famously made several years ago, in response to Senator Jon Kyl, who had raised this same objection. We don’t think of health insurance as an intergenerational transfer, but in some respects it is. In this case, men who help pay for pre-natal and maternity costs are helping to shoulder the burden for costs that their parents bore, many years before.

3. She supplies the womb, but you supply the sperm. This point isn’t as obvious as it may seem. Last week’s controversial Circuit Court decision on contraception deplored the “compelled subsidization of a woman’s procreative practices,” as if humans could reproduce asexually. Of course, procreation—and maintenance of equipment necessary for it—is much easier for men than women. As Stephen Colbert noted (see video below) “we still don’t get to pass a cantaloupe with toenails through our genitals!” But is that a reason men should get to pay less? I know a few women who might argue the opposite.

4. So you ended up XY instead of XX. Get over yourself. Even conservatives generally stipulate that insurance should protect people from the financial consequences of random events. But they seem not to recognize that being born a woman is a random event. Sorry, dudes, you had no control over that. Allowing insurers to discriminate based on gender means penalizing half the population, just because those folks ended up with one type of chromosome instead of another.

Of course, if you acknowledge point number 4, it has some implications for the rest of the health care debate. If we’re not going to make people pay higher premiums because of genes that determined their gender, then what about people born with genetic abnormalities? Or predisposition to diabetes, heart attack, or cancer? Pretty soon you end up arguing that it’s wrong to charge higher premiums to people who, through no fault of their own, happen to need more medical care—thereby conceding one of Obamacare’s core principles.